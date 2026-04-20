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    You Can Now Buy XRP on WhatsApp

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 20/04/2026 - 5:57
    Integration of XRP into the Solana blockchain has unlocked a novel trading experience, allowing users to swap assets directly within the WhatsApp messaging app.
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    You Can Now Buy XRP on WhatsApp
    Cover image via depositphotos.com
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    Once XRP went live on the Solana blockchain, users are already executing trades for the asset without even leaving the WhatsApp messaging app.

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    X user @sol_nxxn posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat successfully swapping 0.1 SOL for approximately 5.99 wXRP. "I just bought XRP on Solana through WhatsApp. Solana is officially ready for boomers," the user quipped.

    How it actually works

    Trading cryptocurrency via a simple text message is the result of several cutting-edge technologies operating in tandem. 

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    First of all, this is possible due to the recent bridging of XRP to Solana. 

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    The bridging is facilitated by omnichain interoperability protocol LayerZero and institutional custodian Hex Trust, and the asset exists on Solana as an SPL token called wXRP. As reported by U.Today, the integration finally took place on April 17.

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    Given that the wrapped XRP token acts like a Solana token, it is compatible with every decentralized exchange (DEX) and smart contract on the network.

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    The WhatsApp interface is powered by advanced AI bots. Developers are now deploying trading bots equipped with AI Agent APIs that can process natural language. A user can simply text a command like, "Buy 0.1 SOL worth of wXRP."

    These WhatsApp bots are linked to a user's noncustodial wallet. A text command parses the intent and routes the trade through a Solana DEX aggregator.

    Of course, XRP can also be used across Solana’s entire DeFi ecosystem, which includes lending and borrowing protocols (Kamino, Marginfi) and AMMs (Raydium, Orca), as well as Web3 wallets (Backpack) and other apps.

    #XRP News #Ripple News #Solana News #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Blockchain #Anatoly Yakovenko
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