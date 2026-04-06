XRP's Role in 'Internet of Value' to Lead Tokyo XRPL Summit, Bitcoin Reclaims $70,000 Amid $110 Oil, 460 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) From Revolut Hits Coinbase: Morning Crypto Report

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TL;DR

XRP Tokyo Summit: Ripple and SBI leaders gather as Japan weighs reclassifying XRP as a regulated financial product by mid-2026 to bridge the "Internet of Value."

BTC vs. $110 oil: Bitcoin reclaimed $70,283 following Middle East ceasefire news, triggering $325 million in liquidations, but faces a "glass ceiling" as triple-digit oil prices fuel inflation fears.

Shiba Inu coin exchange inflow: A massive 460 billion SHIB transfer from Revolut to Coinbase signals a potential 10-15% price correction due to institutional liquidation or private sell-offs.

Crypto Market Outlook: Markets remain cautious with the Clarity Act in the Senate's focus and the Fed's "higher-for-longer" rate probability exceeding 50%.

How SBI and Ripple to discuss Japan's "Internet of Value" around XRP

Preparations for the largest XRP ecosystem event in Japan this year have reached the final stage. Organized by XRP Japan, the event will take place this week.

According to the announcement, the central theme will be the bridging of the "Internet of Value" using XRP. It is expected that the conference will highlight XRP’s status as a core digital asset adopted among Japanese financial institutions to enable seamless capital movement.

A dedicated session will also explore why institutional capital is moving on-chain now, and how banks are building infrastructure on blockchain systems, including XRP Ledger.

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Key participants include not only XRP developers and representatives of Ripple but also SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo and SBI Ripple Asia's Takuya Sugiyama.

At the beginning of 2026, reports emerged that Japan’s Financial Services Agency may reclassify XRP from a crypto asset into a regulated financial product by midyear. This could open the door for corporations to hold the token on balance sheets as a liquid reserve.

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In this context, XRP Tokyo 2026 may become the platform where the technological vision of the XRP ecosystem meets Japan’s traditional banking sector, forming the foundation for a unified cross-border settlement system built around the token.

Bitcoin at $70,000 vs. oil inflation shock at $110

The financial markets are shifting, and geopolitical easing is colliding with harsh technical reality. Since the start of the new week, Bitcoin’s price has exceeded the psychological $70,000 mark, reaching an intraday high of $70,283, as per a TradingView chart.

The surge in the leading cryptocurrency came amid news of a possible 45-day ceasefire in the Middle East following consideration of diplomatic deescalation proposals. The sharp price jump led to forced liquidations of short positions totaling $325 million in crypto derivatives over the past 24 hours.

However, analysts confirm concerns that this move was largely driven by leverage, while spot demand remains unstable.

BTC Price vs. Liquidation, Source: CoinGlass

At the same time, the energy market remains under extreme pressure. Yes, WTI crude has corrected from peaks of $112, but it continues to hold firmly above $100 per barrel. As a result, the markets are pricing in a “higher for longer” scenario. After the Fed update, the probability of a rate hike by the end of the year has again exceeded 50%.

Bitcoin now stands at the intersection of two narratives:

As "digital gold," it correlates with expectations of an inflation shock, which could push it higher alongside rising commodity prices.

As a beta play on NASDAQ, in times of liquidity tightening due to expectations of Fed policy tightening, the cryptocurrency declines along with the tech sector — often at a faster pace.

The key resistance level remains $71,200 for BTC. A breakout above it could confirm an exit from the uncertainty phase, but as long as oil stays above $110, investors continue reducing risk exposure, which currently limits Bitcoin’s upside to a purely technical rebound without fundamental support.

Revolut moves nearly half a trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Coinbase

The final story of the morning involves unusual transfer activity from one of the world’s largest fintech companies, Revolut, involving the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token.

According to blockchain analytics from Arkham, over the past 24 hours, more than 460 billion Shiba Inu tokens were transferred from a wallet identified as belonging to Revolut to Coinbase. The transaction, worth approximately $2.77 million, was routed through an unknown wallet in just two transfers.

The most likely scenario is that Revolut is reducing exposure to meme tokens. Users may be selling SHIB on the platform, eliminating the need for Revolut to hold large reserves, prompting transfers to external exchanges like Coinbase for liquidation.

460.966 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) transfer between Revolut and Coinbase, Source: Arkham

Another possibility is that a large private client, storing assets via Revolut’s custodial infrastructure, decided to move funds to Coinbase for access to deeper liquidity, more advanced trading instruments or direct fiat off-ramps.

For Shiba Inu coin holders, such developments carry downside risk. A transfer of this scale to a major exchange creates potential sell pressure. If distribution of these tokens becomes visible on the price charts in the coming days, it may signal the beginning of active selling, potentially leading to an additional 10% to 15% decline.

Crypto Market Outlook: $70,000 glass ceiling for Bitcoin

On one side, the crypto market is cautiously recovering after a period of high-volatility consolidation. Bitcoin cooled off after briefly moving above $70,000 and is now trading slightly below that level, still showing gains of around 1%.

Key developments at the start of the week include:

Proposed 45-day ceasefire in the Middle East, which helped restore liquidity in risk assets, particularly to crypto — the most risk-sensitive sector of financial markets.

Block Inc., led by Jack Dorsey, relaunched the Bitcoin faucet, aiming to drive adoption, though largely for promotional purposes.

Market participants are also focused on the Clarity Act, discussions of which in the Senate were paused due to a three-day Easter break.

Still, a confirmed trend reversal would require Bitcoin to firmly hold above $72,000. Until then, the risk of a move back below $60,000, as seen in February, remains elevated.