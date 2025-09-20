AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP's Biggest Drawback Uncovered by Top Analyst, It Is Not Price

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 20/09/2025 - 12:32
    Institutions suppressing XRP price for better discount, top analyst claims
    Advertisement
    XRP's Biggest Drawback Uncovered by Top Analyst, It Is Not Price
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, within the week, dipped below the psychological $3 level again and shed 6.21% in the last seven days. This long, drawn-out consolidation has raised concerns among XRP investors. Versan Aljarrah, the founder of Black Swan Capitalist, has shared new insights into the seeming stagnation in the price of the asset.

    Advertisement

    XRP price suppression strategy

    Aljarrah claims that the low price of XRP is not a weakness in the momentum of the asset. Rather, it is due to major institutions intentionally suppressing it for their own interest. According to him, these powerful traditional institutions are looking to stockpile XRP at this low price, hence the deliberate suppression.

    Aljarrah appears aligned with the views of Jim Willie, who alleged that big banks, including BlackRock, the asset manager, are actively accumulating the asset to have leverage when the price soars to over $7-$8, where it ought to be at this point.

    Both views imply that there is a deliberate conspiracy going on that involves the manipulation of XRP’s price. Aljarrah and Willie maintain that this is deliberate so that these powerful financial institutions can buy it cheaply before it gains adoption in the traditional finance space.

    "If the U.S. dollar is overextended and liquidity is strained as a result, XRP is the alternative source and bridge that provides liquidity for institutions," Aljarrah wrote.

    The Black Swan Capitalist founder believes XRP could serve as a "bridge currency" that supplies liquidity for global transactions when the U.S. fiat currency faces stress.

    XRP price performance and ETF anticipation

    XRP slipped from a peak of $3.05 as the $3 support gave way due to market volatility. As of this writing, XRP price was changing hands at $2.98, which represents a 1.75% decline in the last 24 hours of trading. This has triggered caution among investors as trading volume has declined by a significant 27.53% to $4.08 billion within the same time frame.

    XRP traders have been in a sell mode after the asset’s Bollinger Bands signaled the $3 support might give way earlier in the week. This technical signal, combined with XRP’s performance history for September, could be behind the significant pullback seen on the part of market participants.

    Meanwhile, the broader crypto industry awaits the decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Many believe an approval will trigger a price surge.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 20, 2025 - 12:13
    From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Price Analysis
    Sep 20, 2025 - 11:44
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 20
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    “Farewell to Westphalia” Explores Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance
    Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token
    Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Post-Show Highlights
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 20, 2025 - 12:32
    XRP's Biggest Drawback Uncovered by Top Analyst, It Is Not Price
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 20, 2025 - 12:13
    From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 20, 2025 - 11:44
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 20
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all