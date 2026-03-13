AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP's 5% Bounce Fueled With 640 Million Surge on XRP Ledger

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 13/03/2026 - 14:51
    XRP has reported a modest recovery on the market, gaining about 5% in a short-term rebound.
    Advertisement
    XRP's 5% Bounce Fueled With 640 Million Surge on XRP Ledger
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    The network’s payment volume increased to over 640 million XRP, according to data, indicating that the recent price movement is at least partially supported by increased ledger transactional activity. XRP is currently trading at about $1.42, recovering from recent lows in the $1.30-$1.35 range.

    Finally stabilizing

    After losing steam earlier in the year, the asset had been trapped in a protracted downward trend. The market has created a small ascending support structure, allowing buyers to push the asset slightly higher, but the most recent price action indicates signs of stabilization.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Transfers between accounts on the XRP Ledger have significantly increased, as evidenced by the 640 million XRP payment volume spike. One of the most important on-chain metrics for assessing network activity is payment volume, which counts the total amount of XRP transferred between addresses in a specific time frame. The XRP Ledger, a blockchain designed for quick and affordable payments that can complete transactions in a matter of seconds, handles these transfers.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Now Available for DeFi on $4.2 Billion Coinbase Network, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price up 18% in Short Sellers' Hunt, Bitcoin Stabilizes Above $69,000 Ahead of March 19 FOMC: Morning Crypto Report Billionaire Druckenmiller Claims Crypto Could Be New Reserve Currency

    Composition of bullish factors

    Increased network usage, institutional transfers or significant market participant repositioning are all possible causes of increased transaction flow. As a payment-focused blockchain ecosystem, the XRP Ledger has historically handled millions of transactions every day.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 03/04/2026 - 08:26
    RippleX Head of Engineering Details How AI Will Help Strengthen XRP Ledger Security From Now On
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The market structure of XRP is still unstable despite the increase in network activity. The asset is still trading below a number of important moving averages that serve as dynamic barriers. The overall trend will remain unclear until XRP can surpass these indicators and maintain higher levels.

    It is also important to remember that increases in the volume of on-chain payments do not always result in long-term price increases. In a number of prior instances, XRP Ledger activity rose despite the token’s market price being trapped in a downward channel.

    Advertisement

    Although the market still lacks the significant momentum required to initiate a complete trend reversal, the combination of a 5% price increase and increasing payment volume indicates that liquidity and activity are returning to the ecosystem.

    XRP traders will be keeping an eye on the asset’s ability to sustain above its new support levels in the near future. XRP may try a wider recovery if network activity stays high and the price keeps making higher lows. If not, the bounce might just continue to be a brief reprieve within a longer downward trend.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 14:43
    XRP Ledger Eyes Two New Amendments, But There's a Twist
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 14:37
    SBI Holdings CEO Provides XRP Rewards to Investors
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Launches AI Skills: Powering AI Agents for Crypto Trading With Zero Setup, 253 API Endpoints and Growing
    Gaming Giant Square Enix Becomes Node Validator on the Tezos Blockchain
    Bybit Pay Joins the Mastercard Crypto Credential Network, Simplifying Verifiable Crypto Transfers
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 14:51
    XRP's 5% Bounce Fueled With 640 Million Surge on XRP Ledger
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 14:43
    XRP Ledger Eyes Two New Amendments, But There's a Twist
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 14:37
    SBI Holdings CEO Provides XRP Rewards to Investors
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all