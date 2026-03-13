XRP's 5% Bounce Fueled With 640 Million Surge on XRP Ledger

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The network’s payment volume increased to over 640 million XRP, according to data, indicating that the recent price movement is at least partially supported by increased ledger transactional activity. XRP is currently trading at about $1.42, recovering from recent lows in the $1.30-$1.35 range.

Finally stabilizing

After losing steam earlier in the year, the asset had been trapped in a protracted downward trend. The market has created a small ascending support structure, allowing buyers to push the asset slightly higher, but the most recent price action indicates signs of stabilization.

Transfers between accounts on the XRP Ledger have significantly increased, as evidenced by the 640 million XRP payment volume spike. One of the most important on-chain metrics for assessing network activity is payment volume, which counts the total amount of XRP transferred between addresses in a specific time frame. The XRP Ledger, a blockchain designed for quick and affordable payments that can complete transactions in a matter of seconds, handles these transfers.

Composition of bullish factors

Increased network usage, institutional transfers or significant market participant repositioning are all possible causes of increased transaction flow. As a payment-focused blockchain ecosystem, the XRP Ledger has historically handled millions of transactions every day.

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The market structure of XRP is still unstable despite the increase in network activity. The asset is still trading below a number of important moving averages that serve as dynamic barriers. The overall trend will remain unclear until XRP can surpass these indicators and maintain higher levels.

It is also important to remember that increases in the volume of on-chain payments do not always result in long-term price increases. In a number of prior instances, XRP Ledger activity rose despite the token’s market price being trapped in a downward channel.

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Although the market still lacks the significant momentum required to initiate a complete trend reversal, the combination of a 5% price increase and increasing payment volume indicates that liquidity and activity are returning to the ecosystem.

XRP traders will be keeping an eye on the asset’s ability to sustain above its new support levels in the near future. XRP may try a wider recovery if network activity stays high and the price keeps making higher lows. If not, the bounce might just continue to be a brief reprieve within a longer downward trend.