XRPL Alert: Ripple Engineer Sends Key Reminder Ahead of 2026 Upgrades

Ripple engineer Mayukha Vadari shares a crucial reminder to XRPL participants as 2026 is set to usher in a slew of upgrades to XRP Ledger.

In a tweet, Vadari urges XRP Ledger users that if there is an upcoming amendment they need for their project, they should review the XLS specification and make sure it works for them. If this amendment or change is already on the devnet, they should send some transactions and make sure it works as expected. This is to prevent issues that might be too late to correct. According to Vadari, the earlier an issue is found, the easier it is to address.

The amendment system of XRP Ledger uses the consensus process to approve any changes that affect transaction processing. Transaction process changes are introduced as amendments, with validators voting on them afterward. Disabling a passed amendment requires a new amendment to do so.

2026 to usher in upgrades

2026 takes off with a number of upgrades to XRP Ledger. This week, a number of fix amendments went live on XRP Ledger; these include fixTokenEscrowV1, fixIncludeKeyletFields, fixMPTDeliveredAmount, fixAMMClawbackRounding and fixPriceOracleOrder. The fixTokenEscrowV1 corrected a minor accounting error in MPT escrows.

In the coming days, a number of key amendments are also expected to activate on XRP Ledger, including Token Escrow and permissioned domains.

The Token Escrow amendment extends the functionality of escrows to support both IOUs and MPTs on XRP Ledger. The potential activation date for the Token Escrow amendment is Feb. 12, 2026, 9:21:01 p.m. UTC, according to XRPScan data, with a current countdown of 12 days 11 hours.

The permissioned domains amendment has also achieved majority, with the current countdown now exactly four days, according to XRPScan data.

This week saw the release of XRP Ledger version 3.1.0, which includes Single Asset Vaults, the Lending Protocol as well as bug fixes.

The SingleAssetVault amendment adds vaults that pool a single asset for use with the Lending Protocol. The Lending Protocol adds the ability to create loans on XRP Ledger.

FixBatchInnerSigs fixes an issue where inner transactions of a batch transaction would be flagged as having valid signatures, as inner transactions never have valid signatures. These amendments are currently being voted upon by the XRP community.