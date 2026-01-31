AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRPL Alert: Ripple Engineer Sends Key Reminder Ahead of 2026 Upgrades

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 31/01/2026 - 10:29
    2026 has already taken off with a slew of upgrades to XRP Ledger.
    Advertisement
    XRPL Alert: Ripple Engineer Sends Key Reminder Ahead of 2026 Upgrades
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple engineer Mayukha Vadari shares a crucial reminder to XRPL participants as 2026 is set to usher in a slew of upgrades to XRP Ledger.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Vadari urges XRP Ledger users that if there is an upcoming amendment they need for their project, they should review the XLS specification and make sure it works for them. If this amendment or change is already on the devnet, they should send some transactions and make sure it works as expected. This is to prevent issues that might be too late to correct. According to Vadari, the earlier an issue is found, the easier it is to address.

    The amendment system of XRP Ledger uses the consensus process to approve any changes that affect transaction processing. Transaction process changes are introduced as amendments, with validators voting on them afterward. Disabling a passed amendment requires a new amendment to do so.

    Advertisement

    2026 to usher in upgrades

    2026 takes off with a number of upgrades to XRP Ledger. This week, a number of fix amendments went live on XRP Ledger; these include fixTokenEscrowV1, fixIncludeKeyletFields, fixMPTDeliveredAmount, fixAMMClawbackRounding and fixPriceOracleOrder. The fixTokenEscrowV1 corrected a minor accounting error in MPT escrows.

    In the coming days, a number of key amendments are also expected to activate on XRP Ledger, including Token Escrow and permissioned domains.

    The Token Escrow amendment extends the functionality of escrows to support both IOUs and MPTs on XRP Ledger. The potential activation date for the Token Escrow amendment is Feb. 12, 2026, 9:21:01 p.m. UTC, according to XRPScan data, with a current countdown of 12 days 11 hours.

    Advertisement

    The permissioned domains amendment has also achieved majority, with the current countdown now exactly four days, according to XRPScan data.

    This week saw the release of XRP Ledger version 3.1.0, which includes Single Asset Vaults, the Lending Protocol as well as bug fixes.

    The SingleAssetVault amendment adds vaults that pool a single asset for use with the Lending Protocol. The Lending Protocol adds the ability to create loans on XRP Ledger.

    FixBatchInnerSigs fixes an issue where inner transactions of a batch transaction would be flagged as having valid signatures, as inner transactions never have valid signatures. These amendments are currently being voted upon by the XRP community.

    #XRPL #Ripple News #XRP News #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 10:00
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 6:00
    $2 XRP in February Not Just a Dream as Bears Become Worryingly Safe in 'Crypto Winter'
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders Enterprise Connected: Intelligence at the Core, Transformation at Scale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 10:29
    XRPL Alert: Ripple Engineer Sends Key Reminder Ahead of 2026 Upgrades
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 10:00
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 6:00
    $2 XRP in February Not Just a Dream as Bears Become Worryingly Safe in 'Crypto Winter'
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 3:00
    -101,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Was Control Taken?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 31, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Did XRP Downtrend End? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Taking a Beating, Bitcoin (BTC) Safe Above $80,000
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 10:29
    XRPL Alert: Ripple Engineer Sends Key Reminder Ahead of 2026 Upgrades
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 10:00
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 6:00
    $2 XRP in February Not Just a Dream as Bears Become Worryingly Safe in 'Crypto Winter'
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all