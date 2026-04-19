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    XRP Whale on Hyperliquid Puts $7.6 Million Long Against $100 Million Short Wall

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 19/04/2026 - 15:55
    XRP has defied the bearish $100 million "short wall" on Hyperliquid as a Tidal Whale enters a $7.6 million long.
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    XRP Whale on Hyperliquid Puts $7.6 Million Long Against $100 Million Short Wall
    Cover image via U.Today

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    CoinGlass recorded notable activity on Hyperliquid among large traders with balances of $1-50 million, the so-called Tidal Whales. While most participants in this group are positioning for a market decline, one player has rebuilt a large long position in XRP totaling 5.32 million tokens.

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    The position was opened at $1.4343 using 6x leverage, bringing its notional value to $7.65 million. At the moment, the trade is in loss, generating about $6,300 in unrealized minus.

    Article image
    Hyperliquid Whale Tracker "0x3109..83", Source: CoinGlass

    Particular attention should be paid to the liquidation level — $0.8652. Such a conservative setup confirms that the whale is not targeting short-term speculation on lower time frames but is prepared to hold the position through volatility, focusing on the broader upward trend in XRP.

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    Why $7.6 million whale long is defying Hyperliquid's bearish trend

    Current Hyperliquid data reveals a deep division of opinions within the Tidal Whales segment. Across the platform, these investors are generally bearish. The volume of their short positions stands at $854.47 million, exceeding long positions worth $754.72 million by nearly $100 million.

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    Despite this overall pessimism, the situation in XRP is different. Here, whales favor longs: $17.74 million versus $16.68 million in shorts.

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    Why may the XRP long be justified? A strong news backdrop supports the buyer’s confidence:

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    • Record ETF inflows: Over the past week, U.S. spot XRP ETFs recorded net inflows of $55.39 million.
    • Scaling in Asia: XRP has been integrated into the ecosystem of Japanese giant Rakuten with an estimated base of 44 million users.
    • XRP chart resilience: The token continues to hold above key moving averages, maintaining its growth structure even after local profit taking near $1.50.

    One thing to keep in mind too is that if the market moves higher, a wave of short liquidations among Tidal Bears could provide additional upside acceleration for XRP.

    #XRP #Hyperliquid #XRP News
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