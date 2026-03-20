'XRP Was Designed for More': Evernorth Targets 'Trillions' in Global Banks Using XRP Ledger

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Evernorth has presented a detailed vision of the role of XRP in its strategy, following a landmark S-4 filing earlier this week, where the treasury firm emphasized that this asset is a key element in building a modern global financial infrastructure. Evernorth sought to clarify exactly how it intends to use XRP and the XRP Ledger in its new line of business.

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The company insists on the need to reframe the perception of the asset. While XRP was initially viewed primarily as a tool for cross-border payments, Evernorth now sees far greater potential in it — as a solution for tokenization, lending, collateralization and final settlement.

Why Evernorth bets $1 billion on XRP's hidden capabilities

Evernorth points to the fundamental inefficiency of the traditional financial system. According to the company, trillions of dollars remain idle in bank accounts to facilitate international transfers, and it believes that using XRP would allow the same volumes of capital to be moved within seconds at minimal cost, unlocking massive liquidity.

The reality is that XRP was designed for more. Tokenization, lending, collateral, settlement. One ledger and one asset doing the bridging.



We believe no other network combines all of these capabilities natively with the level of regulatory clarity that institutions require. Advertisement March 20, 2026

The company’s strategy is also built around the idea of “one ledger, one asset.” In Evernorth’s view, XRP is uniquely positioned to combine all the necessary capabilities while maintaining a level of regulatory clarity, reinforced in part by the joint memorandum from the SEC and the CFTC recognizing XRP and several other cryptocurrencies as digital commodities.

Evernorth is not merely holding more than 400 million XRP. It intends to actively deploy the asset within its institutional treasury, enabling it not only to store the asset but also to put it to work efficiently — through lending and the deployment of protocols designed to align with the network’s architecture.

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Such integration allows XRP to function as a universal connective layer, fully meeting the demands of the modern financial market and what Evernorth considers the true design of XRP — a system capable of far more.