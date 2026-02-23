XRP Trading Volume Rises 77% as Crypto Liquidations Reach $485 Million

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is facing selling pressure early Monday session as renewed trade tensions and tariff uncertainty weigh on risk assets.

In the last 24 hours, a total of $485 million has been liquidated across the crypto market, according to CoinGlass data. In this time frame, the crypto market shed another $100 billion in value, according to CoinGecko data.

Major cryptocurrencies, including XRP, declined as digital assets continued to trade in line with broader macro and trade headlines. At the time of writing, XRP was down 3.49% in the last 24 hours to $1.37, extending weekly losses to 6.51%.

Analysts say the recent drop in the market was driven less by a single headline and more by weak liquidity and low conviction on the market.

For now, crypto remains correlated to macro headlines. Until tariff policy finds firmer footing, cryptocurrencies are more likely to move with broader risk sentiment rather than crypto specific catalysts.

XRP volume jumps 77%

According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP trading volume has risen 77% in the last 24 hours to $2.43 billion.

This follows as traders adjust their positioning as XRP saw its largest on-chain realized loss spike since 2022.

According to recent data from Santiment, XRP recorded about $1.93 billion in weekly realized losses, its largest spike since 2022.

Significant realized losses happen when a large number of investors sell their coins at a price lower than what they originally paid. This usually coincides with fear taking over. When traders panic and capitulate, they lock in their losses instead of holding and hoping for a rebound.

Santiment noted that when the previous weekly milestone of $1.93 billion in realized losses was reached 39 months ago, XRP proceeded to jump 114% over the next eight months.

In separate news, the daily successful transactions on the XRP Ledger have jumped about 40%, nearing 2.5 million per day, pointing to rising real network usage even as the XRP price remains below key moving averages.