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    XRP Rewards for AI Prompts: Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Challenges Critics to Prove Their Content Is Human

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 23/03/2026 - 10:30
    Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz is offering 15 XRP rewards for identifying specific AI prompts. Find out how to participate in this unique "AI slop" bounty.
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    XRP Rewards for AI Prompts: Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Challenges Critics to Prove Their Content Is Human
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    Ripple’s CTO Emeritus David Schwartz has offered a monetary reward to users on X (Twitter) who can help him uncover the “behind-the-scenes” origins of his opponents’ arguments.

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    During a recent discussion on social network X surrounding a lawsuit against X Corp. (formerly Twitter), David Schwartz faced sharp criticism from the account SelfLegalAid. However, the crypto industry veteran questioned the authenticity of those arguments, calling them “AI slop” and suggesting that the responses might not be entirely human-written.

    Human or machine?

    The conflict escalated after users noticed that the critic’s replies suspiciously resembled the structure, tone and pacing often associated with neural network-generated content. This observation quickly spread across the thread, drawing additional attention from both supporters and skeptics.

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    Schwartz, known for his straightforward communication style and long history of engaging directly with the community, decided to test this assumption in practice rather than continue a purely rhetorical dispute.

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    “I will give 15 XRP for each prompt you share in this thread, up to 10 prompts,” Schwartz stated on his official account, effectively turning the debate into a crowdsourced investigation.

    Terms of Schwartz’s “prompt hunt”: 

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    • Reward: 15 XRP for each discovered and verified prompt. 
    • Limit: Payments will be made for the first 10 accurate findings, bringing the total potential payout to 150 XRP.

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    The term "AI slop" has become a rallying cry for tech leaders in 2026 who are frustrated by the influx of unverified, algorithmically generated content.

    The account in question had been providing complex critiques of a lawsuit involving X Corp. (formerly Twitter) and the DMCA. Schwartz’s challenge suggests that these arguments may lack human nuance and are instead "hallucinations" or recycled outputs from tools like ChatGPT or Grok.

    #XRP #AI #Ripple News
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