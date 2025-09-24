XRP Price Prediction for September 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are not ready yet to give up so easily, according to CoinMarketCap.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 0.55% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP remains bullish. If the breakout of the local resistance of $2.8842 happens, the upward move is likely to continue to the $2.90 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the support of $2.7791. If the daily candle closes above yesterday's bar's peak and with no long wick, the rise may lead to the test of the $2.90 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating, as the rate is far from the main levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready to seize the initiative.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $2.80-$3 is the most likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $2.8768 at press time.