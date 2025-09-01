XRP Price Prediction for September 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are in the red zone on the first day of September, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 1.73% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $2.8270. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance of a test of $2.70 by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If a breakout of the support happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further decline to the $2.60 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of the $2.7280 level.

If the bar closes below that mark, traders may witness a test of the $2.60-$2.70 range soon.

XRP is trading at $2.7772 at press time.