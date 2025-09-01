Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for September 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 1/09/2025 - 14:20
    Can rate of XRP return to $2.80 mark soon?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for September 1
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are in the red zone on the first day of September, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has declined by 1.73% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $2.8270. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance of a test of $2.70 by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If a breakout of the support happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further decline to the $2.60 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of the $2.7280 level.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/31/2025 - 11:37
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the bar closes below that mark, traders may witness a test of the $2.60-$2.70 range soon.

    XRP is trading at $2.7772 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 1, 2025 - 14:05
    Cardano (ADA) Rockets 73% in Volumes: September Price Scenarios Ahead
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 1, 2025 - 14:01
    +211% SHIB Growth Imbalance Strikes As Millions of SHIB Get Moved
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    EcoSync & CarbonCore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
    WorldShards announces partnership with ByBit and TGE date
    Kickstart Your AI Journey — Join our September AI Bootcamp
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Sep 1, 2025 - 14:20
    XRP Price Prediction for September 1
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 1, 2025 - 14:05
    Cardano (ADA) Rockets 73% in Volumes: September Price Scenarios Ahead
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 1, 2025 - 14:01
    +211% SHIB Growth Imbalance Strikes As Millions of SHIB Get Moved
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all