XRP Price Prediction for November 27

The correction has not lasted long, and most of the coins have come back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has increased by 6.12% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is closer to the resistance than to the support level. If buyers' pressure continues, growth may lead to a test of the $1.48-$1.50 area by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is quite similar, even though the rate of XRP keeps accumulating energy. Sideways trading is also confirmed by the falling volume.

If the breakout of the $1.50 level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $1.60 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating, as the price of XRP is within the previous weekly bar. If nothing changes, ongoing consolidation in the range of $1.30-$1.60 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $1.42 at press time.