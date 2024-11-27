    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for November 27

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does rate of XRP have enough power to grow?
    Wed, 27/11/2024 - 14:46
    The correction has not lasted long, and most of the coins have come back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has increased by 6.12% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is closer to the resistance than to the support level. If buyers' pressure continues, growth may lead to a test of the $1.48-$1.50 area by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is quite similar, even though the rate of XRP keeps accumulating energy. Sideways trading is also confirmed by the falling volume. 

    If the breakout of the $1.50 level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $1.60 mark.

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating, as the price of XRP is within the previous weekly bar. If nothing changes, ongoing consolidation in the range of $1.30-$1.60 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $1.42 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

