XRP Price Prediction for March 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to retrieve the lost initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has gone up by 6.42% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $2.1216 and the resistance of $2.2157.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP is far from the main levels. In this case, one should focus on the interim zone of $2.10. If a breakout happens, traders may witness a test of the $2 mark shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate is approaching the support of $1.8991. If the weekly bar closes around it, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing decline to the $1.60 zone.

XRP is trading at $2.1651 at press time.