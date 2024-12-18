XRP Price Prediction for December 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have turned out to be more powerful than bulls today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 7% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $2.4683 and the resistance of $2.5921. If the daily bar closes around the current prices, there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is quite similar. The rate of XRP is trading within yesterday's bar, which means neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative yet. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $2.40-$2.70 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders are unlikely to witness sharp ups or downs shortly. Thus, the volume has declined, confirming the absence of buyers' or sellers' energy.

All in all, one can expect consolidation in the range of $2.30-$2.80 by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $2.54 at press time.