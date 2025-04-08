XRP Price Prediction for April 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the cryptocurrencies are again in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 0.67% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $1.9730. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a test of the $1.85 zone soon.

On the bigger time frame, none of the sides is dominating as the price is far from the key levels. If the daily bar closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the narrow range of $1.85-$2 is the most likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the $1.7711 level.

If the candle closes far from it, traders may witness a bounce off to the $2 zone.

XRP is trading at $1.90 at press time.