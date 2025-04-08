Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for April 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 8/04/2025 - 15:46
    Has rate of XRP touched local bottom by now?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for April 8
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the cryptocurrencies are again in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has increased by 0.67% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $1.9730. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a test of the $1.85 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, none of the sides is dominating as the price is far from the key levels. If the daily bar closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the narrow range of $1.85-$2 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the $1.7711 level. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 8
    Tue, 04/08/2025 - 14:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 8
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the candle closes far from it, traders may witness a bounce off to the $2 zone.

    XRP is trading at $1.90 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 8, 2025 - 15:41
    Mega USDT Transfer Worth $400,000,000 Stuns World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 8, 2025 - 15:36
    50.8% Dogecoin (DOGE) Supply in Profit, Bullish?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    More than 75 Asian and global banks heading to Money20/20 Asia this April
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    More than 75 Asian and global banks heading to Money20/20 Asia this April
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for April 8
    Mega USDT Transfer Worth $400,000,000 Stuns World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    50.8% Dogecoin (DOGE) Supply in Profit, Bullish?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD