DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 25

The new week has started with the fall of most of the coins.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has declined by 1.24% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of yesterday's low, which is near the vital zone of $0.06. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes bullish, traders may expect an upward move to the interim level of $0.062 until the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.06086 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 1.65%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of DOGE remains bearish as the price has not bounced off far from the support of $0.00000698.

If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate at least above the $0.00000780 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.000007267 at press time.