DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 25

The new week has started with the fall of most of the coins.
DOGE/USD
The price of DOGE has declined by 1.24% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of yesterday's low, which is near the vital zone of $0.06. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes bullish, traders may expect an upward move to the interim level of $0.062 until the end of the week.
DOGE is trading at $0.06086 at press time.
SHIB/USD
The price of SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 1.65%.
From the technical point of view, the rate of DOGE remains bearish as the price has not bounced off far from the support of $0.00000698.
If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate at least above the $0.00000780 zone.
SHIB is trading at $0.000007267 at press time.