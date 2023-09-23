Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 23

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is there chance to see upward move of DOGE and SHIB next week?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 23
Bulls remain more powerful than bears on the first day of the weekend.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.21% since yesterday.

Today's slight rise has not affected the technical position of DOGE on the daily chart. The price is far from the main levels, which means that any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon. 

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.060-$0.063 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.06177 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained more than DOGE, going up by almost 3%.

The rate of SHIB is on the way to test the resistance level of $0.00000757. If the bar closes around that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued rise to the area of $0.000008. 

SHIB is trading at $0.00000750 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

