DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 23

Is there chance to see upward move of DOGE and SHIB next week?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls remain more powerful than bears on the first day of the weekend.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.21% since yesterday.

Today's slight rise has not affected the technical position of DOGE on the daily chart. The price is far from the main levels, which means that any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.060-$0.063 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.06177 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained more than DOGE, going up by almost 3%.

The rate of SHIB is on the way to test the resistance level of $0.00000757. If the bar closes around that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued rise to the area of $0.000008.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000750 at press time.