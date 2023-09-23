DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 23

Bulls remain more powerful than bears on the first day of the weekend.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.21% since yesterday.
Today's slight rise has not affected the technical position of DOGE on the daily chart. The price is far from the main levels, which means that any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.
In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.060-$0.063 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.
DOGE is trading at $0.06177 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has gained more than DOGE, going up by almost 3%.
The rate of SHIB is on the way to test the resistance level of $0.00000757. If the bar closes around that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued rise to the area of $0.000008.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000750 at press time.