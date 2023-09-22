Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for September 22

Denys Serhiichuk
When can bulls seize initiative and return rate of XRP to previous levels?
XRP Price Analysis for September 22
Bulls are trying to get back in the game, according to CoinStats.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has increased by 1.48% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is on its way to testing the local resistance level of $0.5139. If the upward move continues by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a breakout followed by a further rise to the $0.52 area.

On the daily time frame, the rate is far from important levels, which means that XRP has not accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. Buyers have a chance to seize the initiative only if they restore the price to the $0.52 mark.

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the bar's closure. If it happens above the previous candle peak, the growth is likely to continue. 

All in all, a possible upward move might lead to the test of the $0.54-$0.56 range by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.5102 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

