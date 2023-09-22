XRP Price Analysis for September 22

Bulls are trying to get back in the game, according to CoinStats.
XRP/USD
The rate of XRP has increased by 1.48% over the last 24 hours.
On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is on its way to testing the local resistance level of $0.5139. If the upward move continues by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a breakout followed by a further rise to the $0.52 area.
On the daily time frame, the rate is far from important levels, which means that XRP has not accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. Buyers have a chance to seize the initiative only if they restore the price to the $0.52 mark.
From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the bar's closure. If it happens above the previous candle peak, the growth is likely to continue.
All in all, a possible upward move might lead to the test of the $0.54-$0.56 range by the end of the month.
XRP is trading at $0.5102 at press time.