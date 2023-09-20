SHIB Price Analysis for September 20

Most of the coins keep falling, according to CoinStats.
SHIB/USD
The price of SHIB has fallen by 1% since yesterday.
On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is more bearish than bullish as the price keeps trading not far from the support level. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, a test of $0.00000726 may happen tomorrow.
On the daily time frame, bulls could not keep yesterday's rise, which means it is too early to think about a reversal. In this regard, a consolidation in the narrow range of $0.00000720-$0.00000740 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.
On the bigger chart, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the price of SHIB is trading within the previous weekly candle. This means that traders are unlikely to see any sharp moves soon.
Buyers might only seize the initiative if they restore the rate above the $0.00000850 area.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000732 at press time.