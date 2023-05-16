Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for May 16

Tue, 05/16/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can one expect any sharp moves from SHIB soon?
SHIB Price Analysis for May 16
Bears are not going to give us so easily, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 0.88% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, the price of SHIB is trading within a narrow range, accumulating strength for a further move. At the moment, the situation is more bearish than bullish as the rate keeps falling after a test of the resistance at $0.00000883.

All in all, traders can expect an ongoing drop below the support at $0.00000873 soon.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the situation is unchanged since yesterday. None of the sides is ready to seize the initiative from the technical point of view. In addition, the volume keeps going down. Respectively, ongoing sideways trading remains the more likely scenario for the next few days.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, it is too early to make any predictions as the price is far from the key levels. However, if buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the price above the resistance at $0.00000918.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000877 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

