Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for May 14

Sun, 05/14/2023 - 13:24
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is price of XRP ready to grow soon?
XRP Price Analysis for May 14
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Most of the coins are in the red zone again, however, there are some exceptions.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has almost not changed since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 7%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, XRP is trading near the resistance at $0.4275. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, one can expect a blast to the $0.43 zone tomorrow.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, XRP is trading sideways between the support at $0.41 and the resistance at $0.4340. Currently, one should pay attention to the $0.43 mark.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for May 13

If the rate can be fixed above it, the breakout may lead to a test of the $0.45 area shortly.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the price of XRP has bounced off the mirror level at $0.41. Despite that, the candle may close below the important support at $0.4340. As neither side has seized the initiative yet, consolidation in the range of $0.42-$0.44 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.4257 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Is Security? Here's How SEC Plans to Prove It
05/14/2023 - 13:09
XRP Is Security? Here's How SEC Plans to Prove It
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano (ADA) Is Bearish, Suggest Majority of On-Chain Indicators
05/14/2023 - 12:20
Cardano (ADA) Is Bearish, Suggest Majority of On-Chain Indicators
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Red Alert: 80% of SHIB Holders Suffer Losses
05/14/2023 - 12:00
Shiba Inu Red Alert: 80% of SHIB Holders Suffer Losses
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev