XRP Price Analysis for May 14

Most of the coins are in the red zone again, however, there are some exceptions.
XRP/USD
The rate of XRP has almost not changed since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 7%.
On the local chart, XRP is trading near the resistance at $0.4275. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, one can expect a blast to the $0.43 zone tomorrow.
On the bigger time frame, XRP is trading sideways between the support at $0.41 and the resistance at $0.4340. Currently, one should pay attention to the $0.43 mark.
If the rate can be fixed above it, the breakout may lead to a test of the $0.45 area shortly.
On the weekly chart, the price of XRP has bounced off the mirror level at $0.41. Despite that, the candle may close below the important support at $0.4340. As neither side has seized the initiative yet, consolidation in the range of $0.42-$0.44 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.
XRP is trading at $0.4257 at press time.