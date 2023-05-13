Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 13

Denys Serhiichuk
Has Bitcoin (BTC) found local bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 13
The weekend has started with neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.53% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in the middle of the narrow channel between the support at $26,710 and the resistance at $26,994.

If the daily candle closes above the interim mark of $26,900, the accumulated strength may be enough for a continued rise to the $27,000 zone.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of the $26,541 level. However, sellers' pressure remains relevant as the price could not return above the $27,000 area. If buyers cannot do that shortly, the decline may continue to $26,000 and below.

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens far from the level at $26,541, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $27,000-$28,000 zone by the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,887 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

