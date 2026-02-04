AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for February 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 4/02/2026 - 15:45
    Can the rate of XRP keep trading above $1.50 this week?
    XRP Price Analysis for February 4
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are not strong enough to seize the initiative as the prices of most of the coins keep trading in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has declined by 2.24% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support at $1.5428. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders can expect an ongoing upward move to the $1.60 range.

    On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP has not bounced back after a false breakout of the $1.5307 level. If the candle closes near that mark or below it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further drop to the $1.50 zone.

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet.

    If the weekly bar closes below the interim level of $1.50, traders may witness a test of the $1.30-$1.40 area by the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $1.55 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
