XRP Price Analysis for February 4

Bulls are not strong enough to seize the initiative as the prices of most of the coins keep trading in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

The rate of XRP has declined by 2.24% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support at $1.5428. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders can expect an ongoing upward move to the $1.60 range.

On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP has not bounced back after a false breakout of the $1.5307 level. If the candle closes near that mark or below it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further drop to the $1.50 zone.

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet.

If the weekly bar closes below the interim level of $1.50, traders may witness a test of the $1.30-$1.40 area by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $1.55 at press time.