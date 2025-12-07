XRP Price Analysis for December 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are falling today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 0.17% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP might have set a local support of $1.9894. If a bounce back does not happen and the daily candle closes around that mark, there is a high chance to see a further downward move to the $1.95 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is about to break the support of $1.9950.

If it happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $1.90 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. In this regard, one should focus on the nearest zone of $2. If the weekly bar closes below it, traders may see a further correction to the $1.4-$1.6 area.

XRP is trading at $1.9985 at press time.