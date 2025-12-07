Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for December 7

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 7/12/2025 - 16:57
    Can the rate of XRP return above $2 by the end of the week?.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The rates of most of the coins are falling today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has declined by 0.17% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP might have set a local support of $1.9894. If a bounce back does not happen and the daily candle closes around that mark, there is a high chance to see a further downward move to the $1.95 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is about to break the support of $1.9950.

    If it happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $1.90 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. In this regard, one should focus on the nearest zone of $2. If the weekly bar closes below it, traders may see a further correction to the $1.4-$1.6 area.

    XRP is trading at $1.9985 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
