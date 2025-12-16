Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for December 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 16/12/2025 - 12:39
    Will the decline of XRP lead to a test of the $1.90 area soon?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Analysis for December 16
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market is going down as most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has declined by 4.35% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is going up after a breakout of the local resistance of $1.8975. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may lead to a test of the $1.95 area shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet as the price of XRP keeps trading near the support of $1.8209. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 12/14/2025 - 15:52
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 14
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If a bounce back does not happen soon, traders may expect a further correction to the $1.80 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If a breakout of the nearest support of $1.8209 happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a an ongoing decline to the $1.30-$1.60 area.

    XRP is trading at $1.9164 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 11:58
    Cardano Crashes 10% as Gains Fade Off, Price Scenarios to Watch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 11:37
    'XRP at Convergence Point,' Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on Current Momentum
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Independent audit verifies gold reserves backing Kyrgyzstan’s USDKG stablecoin
    Unchained Summit Announces Dubai Edition Scheduled for 1st & 2nd May 2026
    BingX celebrates reaching 40m users in 2025 with Beyond the Alpha campaign
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Dec 16, 2025 - 12:39
    XRP Price Analysis for December 16
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 11:58
    Cardano Crashes 10% as Gains Fade Off, Price Scenarios to Watch
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 11:37
    'XRP at Convergence Point,' Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on Current Momentum
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD