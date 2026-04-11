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    XRP Payments Fall 77% as Price Eyes End to Rally

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 11/04/2026 - 14:40
    XRP Ledger has seen reduced participation as XRP payments on the ledger fall to levels not seen this week despite the mild price increase.
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    XRP Payments Fall 77% as Price Eyes End to Rally
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    The crypto market is showing mixed price action, and XRP has suddenly flipped negative, fueling a downturn in its on-chain activity.

    While momentum appears to be weak, XRP has seen a notable decline in its payment volume on XRP Ledger, sparking concerns among investors.

    XRP payment volume drops to 86 million

    Data from XRPSCAN shows that the XRP on-chain payment volume has plunged significantly by about 77% over the last 24 hours.

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    The metric saw XRP only record about 86 million payments from one account to another on XRP Ledger as of Saturday, April 11.

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    The decrease marks the lowest level the XRP payment volume has reached in the last seven days, signaling fading momentum as XRP continues to trade below $1.35.

    Considering its weak price move, the plunge in the XRP payment volume has attracted the attention of market watchers, as network weaknesses like this could be flashing a bearish price signal.

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    XRP halts rally

    The 77% decline in the XRP payment volume is more concerning as it has been accompanied by a sudden switch in investors' sentiment, which saw XRP’s price turn flat in mere minutes.

    Earlier today, XRP was trading in the green territory with a decent price increase around 1%. However, it appears to have suspended its recovery attempt, nearly flipping back to the downside with a flat price move of 0.1% over the last 24 hours.

    As XRP shows no promising price move, the declined payment volume has further sparked fear among investors, suggesting that another volatility session might be imminent.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #XRP Price Analysis
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