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    XRP on Track for Most Successful Week Since March, But $1.44 'Seller Wall' Stands in Way: What Could Go Wrong?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 17/04/2026 - 9:30
    XRP hits $1.43 as spot ETF inflows reach $41.6 million, but CoinGlass data reveals a critical $1.45 "Short Max Pain" barrier. Can institutional demand overcome the sell wall?
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    XRP on Track for Most Successful Week Since March, But $1.44 'Seller Wall' Stands in Way: What Could Go Wrong?
    Cover image via U.Today

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    By the weekend, XRP is demonstrating such a dynamic that it could become the asset’s most successful weekly result since March, gaining 8.85%. At the moment, the price is quoted around $1.4332.

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    The main surprise of the week was not loud statements from the Ripple camp but a methodical inflow of capital into spot XRP ETFs in the U.S. Against the backdrop of general caution among retail participants, large funds are showing inflows for the fourth consecutive day, totaling $41.64 million over four days.

    Total assets have returned to the $1.08 billion mark, which indicates the willingness of institutional players to hold positions above the psychological level of $1 billion.

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    Article image
    XRP/USD weekly prica chart, Source: TradingView

    Could CLARITY Act be catalyst for a breakout at $1.50?

    This inflow coincides with preparations for the vote on the CLARITY Act. The law goes beyond simple classification. It establishes rules for stablecoins, Ripple RLUSD in this case, and lending protocols within the XRP Ledger that will allow institutions to legally generate yield on their XRP reserves through regulated DeFi instruments.

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    Despite the status of the “most successful week,” the path to further growth is complicated by several critical factors. The daily high at $1.4435 confirmed the presence of strong resistance, which almost coincides with the calculated Short Max Pain point at $1.4516, according to CoinGlass

    Article image
    XRP liquidation heatmap, Source: CoinGlass

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    Moreover, the current liquidation analysis indicates a Long Max Pain level around $1.4054. This value acts as a "bearish magnet": with any loss of impulse, the price risks quickly pulling back to this level.

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    If the dollar index or energy prices show a sharp spike, the local success of the week could be offset by a pullback to support at $1.31 or even $1.28.

    XRP is indeed on a recovery trajectory, supported by institutional capital and ETF inflows, with AUM back above $1.08 billion. However, the final success of the week now directly depends on whether the current trading volume of $3.94 billion is sufficient to absorb heavy selling within the $1.45 zone and overcome the “gravity” of Max Pain levels before the Sunday close.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News #XRP News
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