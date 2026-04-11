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    XRP Ledger (XRPL) Developers Jump 10% as Adoption Grows

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 11/04/2026 - 13:06
    With more activity on XRP Ledger, more developers are now active in the ecosystem.
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    XRP Ledger (XRPL) Developers Jump 10% as Adoption Grows
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    XRP Ledger (XRPL) has recorded 10% year-on-year growth and a 92% increase over two years in the total number of developers. A crypto researcher, Eri Carpe Diem, noted that this growth occurred at a time when the total number of new developers entering crypto dropped significantly since October 2025.

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    XRPL developer community expands despite industry slowdown

    Notably, Eri Carpe Diem shared Electric Capital’s GitHub-based data. It highlights that this decline is not unusual during bear markets when interest cools.

    Despite the broader slowdown, the XRP Ledger ecosystem has seen growth in the total number of developers. When compared to last year, the developer count recorded an uptick of 10%, while it almost doubled since 2024 with a 92% spike.

    This development suggests there is massive growth in XRPL’s developer community. What makes it striking is because the broader crypto industry is attracting fewer new developers since late 2025. Meanwhile, as per the report, monthly active developers have reached 288 with 84 full-time equivalents.

    It is likely that the expansion on XRP Ledger is because of the ecosystem's responsiveness to issues spotted by users. For instance, in February 2026, the XRPL Foundation responded to a Bug Bounty program report. It assured the community that XRP Ledger was not affected by the bug and it remains safe.

    Such responsiveness might have boosted developers’ confidence on the chain, thereby driving organic momentum on XRP Ledger.

    Could growing developer activity boost XRP utility?

    This increased adoption has the potential to impact XRP, the native asset on XRPL for transaction fees. Generally, more active developers could mean more dApps, DeFi tools and real-world asset tokenization.

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    It could increase on-chain transaction volume and drive demand for XRP to facilitate these activities. If this plays out, the increased demand for XRP might boost the value of XRP due to increased utility. Hence, sustained growth over time could begin to translate to value addition for XRP.

    As of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $1.34, which represents a 0.37% increase in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XRP has recorded 2.66% growth in price and continues to show resilience.

    However, trading volume is still lagging behind and is down by 29.46% at $1.67 billion. Although there is reduced fear of a Federal Reserve tightening, it appears XRP investors are still cautious, hence the low volume in the last 24 hours.

    #XRP Ledger
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