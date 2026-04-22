XRP Ledger to Break 1 Billion Threshold Sooner Than Expected

XRP's price chart is finally showing signs of a recovery, but the more intriguing development is taking place beneath the surface. Network activity is increasing to a point where usage patterns may change significantly.

XRP's downtrend accelerates

After stabilizing from a downtrend, XRP is currently trading in the mid-$1.40 range on the market. The price is currently moving into a local resistance zone around $1.50 after forming a distinct support base near $1.30. The asset is now moving above its faster moving averages, indicating an improvement in short-term momentum, but it is still below the longer-term trend lines, which are still sloping downward.

Moderate volume has supported the recent uptick but hasn't yet indicated a significant breakout. This is consistent with the overall structure, where XRP is trying to move from a phase of consolidation to one of recovery, though it hasn't been completely confirmed.

On-chain dynamic is too good

According to recent data, the XRP Ledger's payment volume is getting close to $1 billion in a short period of time. Over the past month, there have been more frequent spikes in payment activity, which suggests increasing utilization rather than a singular anomaly.

Advertisement

Activity metrics, however, point to a more general increase in participation. Increased transaction flow implies more entities interacting with the network for transfers, liquidity movement, or other use cases related to XRP's infrastructure.

However, the strength of the network and price confirmation differ. There have been times in the past when XRP's on-chain metrics have improved without having an immediate effect on market valuation. The price must overcome resistance and maintain above it with steady volume in order for the asset to fully benefit from increasing usage.

Advertisement

If the current trajectory continues, it's likely that we will soon surpass the $1 billion payment volume threshold. It is unclear whether the market will keep up with the network or fall behind.