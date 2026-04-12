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    XRP Is Back in Top 4 of Cryptocurrency Market With $81 Billion Market Cap Surge

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 12/04/2026 - 11:05
    XRP has made a comeback to the market's top four, and has a strong foundation for a further recovery.
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    XRP Is Back in Top 4 of Cryptocurrency Market With $81 Billion Market Cap Surge
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

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    XRP is once again in the vicinity of a significant structural and psychological turning point, both in terms of price and market positioning.

    XRP's stabilization ends

    The asset, which had declined earlier in the cycle, is now stabilizing at $1.33 and exhibiting sufficient relative strength to contend with Binance Coin for the fourth position in terms of market capitalization. Although the difference between the two has shrunk considerably, this is not a clear takeover situation; rather, it is a back-and-forth struggle rather than a clear change.

    In terms of price action, XRP continues to be in a wider downward trend. The chart displays a sequence of lower highs and persistent pressure from major moving averages, all of which are still higher than the current price levels.

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    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Short-term structure, however, has somewhat improved. Following a steep decline, XRP has been establishing a local base, consolidating its price, and trying to set higher lows. That implies that the pressure to sell is lessening, at least momentarily.

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    This recovery is still brittle, which is the problem. The $1.37-$1.40 range, which corresponds with both recent rejection points and declining trendline pressure, is where resistance is located right above. This area has already been difficult for XRP to break through, and each rejection highlights how important it is.

    XRP above almost everything

    Fundamentally, XRP’s ascent to the top four is more about relative positioning than it is about rapid growth. Although XRP has maintained its position, BNB has not demonstrated significant upward momentum either, which has allowed XRP to narrow the gap. This ranking battle does not imply long-term dominance, because that dynamic can quickly change.

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    Whether XRP can turn this base into upward momentum will determine its future course. Its argument for maintaining a top-tier position might be strengthened by a successful break above resistance, which could lead to continuation toward higher levels. On the other hand, failure would probably cause another decline to the $1.25 range or less.

    This should be viewed by investors as a period of transition. Although XRP is still in free fall, it is not yet making a breakthrough. Though confirmation is still lacking, the potential is there.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
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