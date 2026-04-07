XRP Gains $120 Million ETF Flows After 656% Weekly Surge, Binance Users Add 181 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Portfolios in a Month, Peter Schiff Explains Why Bitcoin at $10,000 Still Long-Term Win: Morning Crypto Report

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TL;DR

XRP institutional boom: Records $119.6 million in weekly ETF inflows (656% increase), outpacing Bitcoin in positive sentiment.

Binance SHIB accumulation: User balances grew by 181 billion SHIB this month, signaling a retail sentiment recovery.

Schiff’s Bitcoin warning: Critic Peter Schiff claims a drop to $10,000 would be "catastrophic" for recent buyers, but it has been spun as a win by bulls.

Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin trades near $68,000 amid geopolitical tension and rising oil prices, despite $471 million in spot ETF inflows.

Explosive April for XRP: +656% weekly inflows surge

Digital asset investment products showed a moderate recovery, according to CoinShares data, with total net inflows reaching $224 million over the past week. However, the real standout was XRP, which effectively led investor allocations into crypto funds.

XRP recorded $119.6 million in inflows, marking its largest weekly figure since mid-December 2025. Compared to the previous week’s $15.8 million, this represents a 656% increase.

This week, XRP even surpassed Bitcoin in terms of attracting capital, becoming the asset with the strongest positive sentiment. Total XRP inflows year-to-date in 2026 have reached $159 million, accounting for around 7% of total assets under management in these products.

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Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Source: CoinShares

Surprisingly, Switzerland emerged as the main hub for crypto ETF activity with $157.5 million in inflows, followed by Germany, while the United States ranked third with a modest $27.5 million. This highlights a clear shift of institutional capital toward European jurisdictions.

Amid ongoing uncertainty and polarized views on Bitcoin — whether it behaves as a beta to tech stocks or as a safe haven like gold — XRP is showing a clear bullish trend, at least in ETF flows. Sustained inflows for a second consecutive week, following March’s negative performance, confirm that institutions are currently viewing XRP as a key altcoin for portfolio diversification in spring 2026.

Binance reports 181 billion SHIB increase in user balances

At the start of the week, Binance released its updated Proof of Reserves report, revealing a noticeable increase in net user balances, particularly for Shiba Inu (SHIB). The token saw an increase of over 181 billion SHIB between March and April.

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User net balances rose from 52.45 trillion to 52.63 trillion SHIB, while Binance’s total on-chain reserves stood at 52.72 trillion SHIB. The reserve ratio remains unchanged at a surplus level of 117%.

Binance Shiba Inu (SHIB) reserves as of April 2026, Source: Binance

The average market price of SHIB is currently around $0.000006, with a total market capitalization of approximately $3.5 billion. The growth in balances suggests renewed interest in the token alongside a broader market recovery.

This indicates that Shiba Inu coin has not been left behind and is benefiting from the same positive sentiment affecting the rest of the market. At the same time, the token still lacks its own strong narrative and continues to move in line with general market trends.

Peter Schiff: Bitcoin at $10,000 would be Saylor’s “greatest victory” and collapse for everyone else

Well-known crypto critic Peter Schiff made a controversial statement on X, arguing that even if Bitcoin falls to $10,000 by the end of 2026, Michael Saylor would still present it as a major success.

Schiff mocked what he described as "mathematical gymnastics" by crypto supporters. According to him, even at $10,000, Bitcoin could formally retain its status as the best-performing asset of the decade, and Saylor would use this argument to justify continued aggressive accumulation financed by ongoing share issuance.

If Bitcoin ends 2026 at $10,000, it will still be the best-performing asset over ten years. I'm sure @Saylor will rely on that to keep pumping Bitcoin and issuing more shares of $MSTR to buy it. But a 92% decline will make it the worst-performing investment for most HODLers. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) April 7, 2026

However, for most investors who entered the market in recent years, such a scenario would be catastrophic, representing a 92% decline from the peak and turning Bitcoin into their worst investment.

This view aligns in part with analysis from Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Mike McGlone, who sees $10,000 as a return to the mean average seen in 2020-2021. He argues that the current correction is clearing out a credit-driven bubble formed over the past five years.

Meanwhile, Strategy’s financial position appears increasingly pressured. The company holds between 766,970 BTC, with an average purchase price of $75,644, putting it at an unrealized loss of around 9.68% at current levels. Its market capitalization remains in the $42-46 billion range, approaching the value of its Bitcoin holdings.

Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin caught between institutional demand and geopolitical pressure

After briefly breaking above $70,000, Bitcoin has entered a corrective phase amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and mixed institutional flows.

Key checkpoints:

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading in the $68,000 range, down about 2% after failing to hold above $70,000.

The primary driver of volatility remains the deadline tied to reopening key oil logistics routes, with oil prices continuing to rise and trading above $115 in futures markets. Escalation risks are pushing investors to take profits and rotate into defensive assets.

Inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs reached $471 million, the highest since February, signaling continued long-term interest from major funds such as BlackRock and Fidelity despite current uncertainty.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has also announced the upcoming release of "Reg Crypto" rules, expected to provide clarity on fundraising and digital asset classification.

The current environment is defined by Bitcoin increasingly decoupling from tech equities and reacting more to geopolitics and energy markets, positioning itself as both a digital gold and infrastructure asset.

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