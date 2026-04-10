AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Eyes Another Rally as Exchange Reserves Decline to 2.74 Billion

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 10/04/2026 - 16:17
    XRP's exchange activity turns bullish as demand continues to intensify, and balances left on exchanges drop notably to about 2.74 billion.
    Advertisement
    XRP Eyes Another Rally as Exchange Reserves Decline to 2.74 Billion
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    XRP appears to be closing the week on a bullish note as its tracing price is beginning to show strength and its exchange flow shows rising demand.

    As momentum begins to return, XRP has seen a sharp wave of renewed optimism among investors as on-chain metrics show that traders are more willing to buy or hold the asset rather than sell.

    XRP regains momentum 

    Despite seeing prolonged negative trading activities during the week, XRP’s exchange reserve has dropped by about 0.47%, signaling increased demand, and market sentiment flips positive.

    HOT Stories
    Back Claims He Knows Satoshi’s Nationality XRP Gets Long-Awaited Timeline for Regulatory Clarity in Japan, $343 Million Flow into Bitcoin via ETF as BTC Price Stabilizes Above $70,000, Binance CEO Delivers Security Lifehack Useful for 2026: Morning Crypto Report

    According to data from crypto analytics platform CryptoQuant, the amount of XRP left in supported exchanges like Binance and others has dropped to 2,748,007,351 as of Friday, April 10.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 04/09/2026 - 19:02
    Cardano Founder Takes Swipe at XRP in Fiery Social Media Exchange
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    This marks a substantial decrease from the 2,761,849,617 XRP recorded in the previous day as selling pressure begins to subside, suggesting that XRP is on track for a major price rebound soon.

    XRP headed for $1.40

    The bullish exchange reserve comes as XRP shows a mild price increase of 1.67% over the last 24 hours, pushing its price back to the $1.35 level.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap 

    With such an exchange flow, the gradual surge in XRP’s price over the past day is not entirely a surprise as sudden decreases in exchange reserves, especially for XRP, often suggest that holders are transferring XRP into private wallets. 

    Unlike when they are moved back to exchanges, the withdrawal of these tokens is a key signal for increased buying activities, which could propel the price of XRP to higher surges. Hence, XRP may be set to reclaim $1.40.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 10, 2026 - 16:06
    Cardano (ADA) Dethrones Bitcoin Cash as Price Sees Mild Rebound
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 10, 2026 - 16:00
    +83% in XRP Futures Balance Is Important Easy-to-Miss Signal
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches USD1 Earn Event, Offering Up to 12% APR on Both Fixed-Term and Holding Rewards
    Enhanced Secures $1M in Strategic Pre-Seed Funding to Bring Structured Yield to More Assets Onchain
    BingX Kicks Off Global Capital Gala, Spotlighting TradFi Trading Opportunities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 10, 2026 - 16:17
    XRP Eyes Another Rally as Exchange Reserves Decline to 2.74 Billion
    XRP XRP Price Prediction Binance
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 10, 2026 - 16:06
    Cardano (ADA) Dethrones Bitcoin Cash as Price Sees Mild Rebound
    Cardano Bitcoin Cash
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 10, 2026 - 16:00
    +83% in XRP Futures Balance Is Important Easy-to-Miss Signal
    XRP XRP Price Analysis
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all