    XRP ETFs Log Biggest 2026 Weekly Inflow

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 16/01/2026 - 19:48
    XRP ETFs are seeing rising institutional demand as ETF inflows hit the highest weekly level since 2026 began, signaling rising interest among investors.
    Cover image via U.Today
    XRP ETFs have maintained strong momentum since the year began. However, it appears they have performed far better this week, as data from SosoValue shows that they have recorded the highest weekly inflow of the year so far.

    The data shows that U.S. XRP spot ETFs have pulled in a combined inflow of $55.71 million over the past week. With this performance, the total net assets held across all funds now stand at a massive $1.51 billion.

    XRP ETFs see $17 million in latest capital intake 

    Amid the strong demand seen this week, the XRP ETFs recorded $17.06 million in inflows during their last trading session. Notably, this has pushed cumulative net inflows to a massive $1.27 billion.

    With the impressive activity seen across the XRP-based investment funds, it appears that institutional investors have remained resilient despite the mixed price action seen in XRP over the week.

    Moreover, it is important to note that trading activity across the ETFs has remained impressive. The total value traded across XRP spot ETFs as of Jan. 15 reached nearly $22 million.

    As such, it appears that market participation has remained consistent even as prices dipped slightly across most of the listed XRP ETFs.

    Canary XRP breaks positive flow

    While the broader XRP ETF ecosystem has painted a positive picture, the Canary XRP ETF did not follow the trend, as it recorded an outflow of $659,000 on the day.

    Regardless of this, multiple funds stood out during the week, with Bitwise and Grayscale showing the most impressive records.

    Over the last trading session, both funds each recorded more than $7 million in daily net inflows. This helped offset smaller outflows seen in other funds, such as Canary.

