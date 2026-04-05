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    XRP Drops Down Market Cap Rankings

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 5/04/2026 - 7:54
    Things are getting worse for the controversial Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency.
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    XRP Drops Down Market Cap Rankings
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    XRP has slipped down CoinGecko's cryptocurrency market cap rankings.

    The Ripple-linked cryptocurrency has lost its position to Binance Coin (BNB).

    According to recent market data, BNB has reclaimed the number four spot with a market capitalization of $80.5 billion. XRP has now fallen to fifth place with a market cap of $79.8 billion.

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    Notably, XRP is the only major cryptocurrency in the red this Saturday. Other cryptocurrencies have managed to record some minor gains.

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    Seven-month slump

    XRP is currently on track to record its seventh consecutive month in the red.

    https://www.tradingview.com/chart/yAgtHh3T/?symbol=COINBASE%3AXRPUSD

    Since late last year, the asset has been trapped in a relentless downtrend.

    Every attempt at a macro recovery has been met with heavy selling pressure. The cryptocurrency is struggling to regain a footing near the $1.30 level.

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    A seven-month losing streak is incredibly rare for a top-tier cryptocurrency, which shows just how devastating the current sell-off is.

    Failed breakout

    In mid-March, XRP bulls attempted a breakout. The sharp rally peaked near the $1.60 level around March 16 and 17. This surge was completely unsustainable.

    Immediately after hitting that local top, the asset experienced a steep and steady sell-off. Over the next three weeks, XRP charted a textbook series of lower highs and lower lows.

    For now, sellers are firmly in control of the short-term price action despite some positive developments within the ecosystem.

    Institutional pressure

    Weekly ETF net flows show that capital is leaving XRP investment vehicles. XRP ETFs recorded a net outflow of $3.6 million. For comparison, Bitcoin managed to attract a positive $22 million in inflows. "Smart money" is currently reducing its exposure to the asset.

    #XRP Price Prediction
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