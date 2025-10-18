AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Declines 71% in Burn Metric Amid Wild Price Resurgence, What's Happening?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 18/10/2025 - 13:33
    XRP burned as fees has hit the lowest level since October.
    Advertisement
    XRP Declines 71% in Burn Metric Amid Wild Price Resurgence, What's Happening?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has seen its on-chain activity drop significantly, moving in contrast with its trading price, which has seen a major resurgence over the last day.

    Advertisement

    According to data provided by on-chain analytics platform XRPScan, the amount of XRP burned as transaction fees fell from 616 XRP on Oct. 17 to just 178 XRP on Oct. 18, marking a massive decline of 71.26% over the last 24 hours.

    This sharp decline in XRP’s burn activity has raised eyebrows across the crypto community as it coincides with a massive resurgence in the price of XRP.

    HOT Stories
    Can Ripple Push XRP Price Up After Recent Crypto Crash?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Zero Finally Added, Ethereum (ETH) to Recover at $3,550? Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Free
    Satoshi Loses $20 Billion as Bitcoin Tumbles
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Insane 1,565% Liquidation Imbalance, Why XRP Has No CEO (Unlike Ripple), Samson Mow Warns of Bitcoin (BTC) Attack — Crypto News Digest

    After several days of brutal consolidation, XRP is finally on the green side with a massive daily surge over 5.26% in the last 24 hours. This sharp resurgence witnessed today marks the strongest single-day recovery the leading altcoin has experienced in recent weeks.

    Advertisement

    According to data from CoinMarketCap, XRP has hit an intraday high of $2.37, with its price hovering the level as of writing time.

    XRP combines price surge with plummeting burn rate

    While XRP’s price movement today has restored hope to the market, it’s burn metric comes as a surprise as burn rates are expected to reflect the intensity of network usage and transaction volume.

    On the contrary, the plummeting burn rate has come at a time when the entire crypto market is experiencing a rebound, with several major altcoins posting modest gains. Hence, positive momentum is expected to drive growth in transaction volume and on-chain activity for XRP.

    Apparently, XRP’s rally has come with a twist, projecting an unusual combination of rising price momentum and falling on-chain burn activity, catching the attention of market participants.

    Considering the rare XRP rally dynamics, it appears that the decline in burn rate could be a sign of lower transaction congestion or improved network efficiency in the face of surging demand.

    Nonetheless, there are speculations that the contrasting metric is signaling a strategic shift in how large holders and institutional participants are interacting with the network due to Ripple’s relentless innovations and development.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 13:26
    Solana (SOL) 40% Performance Boost: What's in Agave 3.0?
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 12:31
    450,000,000 DOGE Stun Binance as Dogecoin Price Returns to Green
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 13:33
    XRP Declines 71% in Burn Metric Amid Wild Price Resurgence, What's Happening?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 13:26
    Solana (SOL) 40% Performance Boost: What's in Agave 3.0?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 12:31
    450,000,000 DOGE Stun Binance as Dogecoin Price Returns to Green
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all