AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Completes Short-Term Golden Cross: Breakout or Fakeout?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 12/04/2026 - 0:00
    XRP is at a decisive juncture in its price action as buyers and sellers tussle for dominance.
    Advertisement
    XRP Completes Short-Term Golden Cross: Breakout or Fakeout?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    XRP, the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has completed a golden cross on its short-term charts, but the timing of the bullish signal raises questions. The 50 MA rose above the 200 MA on the two-hour chart, indicating a golden crossover.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP/USD 2-Hour Chart, Image By:  TradingView

    However, the timing has traders being cautious amid weak spot demand and softer futures activity implying that any potential recovery still lacks strong conviction, even as ETF flows begin to turn modestly positive.

    XRP ETFs saw inflows of $9.09 million on April 10, according to SoSoValue data, the largest since early February.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Vet Questions NYT Reporter's Satoshi Hunt Proof Midnight (NIGHT) Open Interest 100% Spike Could Be Followed, Ethereum's (ETH) Only Possibility to Reach $3,000, XRP to Face Crucial Resistance Next Week: Crypto Market Review

    However, the broader market environments remain subdued, with weak spot activity and thinner derivatives participation continuing to restrict upside follow-through.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 04/11/2026 - 10:58
    Big Week for XRP: 2 Events Set to Drive Community Buzz
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    At the week's start, Santiment reported that average wallets that have been active on XRP Ledger over the past year are down an average of -41% on their investments. This is the lowest MVRV (Mean Value to Realized Value) for XRP traders since the FTX crash in November 2022.

    Breakout or fakeout?

    XRP's price is attempting to stabilize after a sharp move to a high of $1.396 earlier in the week. The appearance of a short-term golden cross remains noteworthy, but the question is whether this is real strength or a fakeout.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 04/11/2026 - 14:40
    XRP Payments Fall 77% as Price Eyes End to Rally
    ByCaroline Amosun

    While XRP saw a sharp price move at the week's start, the lack of follow-through and weak broader structure, indicating cautious sentiment, caused its price to retreat. The price move could not yield a breakout above the daily MA 50 at $1.38, which has capped XRP's price since late March, indicating that bears are actively guarding this level.

    However, positivity remains as tight range trading near current levels shows buyers are at least attempting to build a support base, which might deter a further downward move.

    Traders are watching $1.29 as the next XRP support in the short term, resistance at $1.38 (the daily MA 50) for a meaningful breakout and another support at $1.28, below which the breakout would be considered failed.

    #XRP News #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 12, 2026 - 7:46
    Schiff: Bitcoin Is Tanking
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 12, 2026 - 6:43
    Ripple Vet Questions NYT Reporter's Satoshi Hunt Proof
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches USD1 Earn Event, Offering Up to 12% APR on Both Fixed-Term and Holding Rewards
    Enhanced Secures $1M in Strategic Pre-Seed Funding to Bring Structured Yield to More Assets Onchain
    BingX Kicks Off Global Capital Gala, Spotlighting TradFi Trading Opportunities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 12, 2026 - 7:46
    Schiff: Bitcoin Is Tanking
    Bitcoin Price Prediction Peter Schiff
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 12, 2026 - 6:43
    Ripple Vet Questions NYT Reporter's Satoshi Hunt Proof
    Ripple News
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 12, 2026 - 0:00
    XRP Completes Short-Term Golden Cross: Breakout or Fakeout?
    XRP News XRP
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all