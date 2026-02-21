AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Community Convenes at Crypto Event, Ripple CEO Comments

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 21/02/2026 - 10:28
    The XRP community has made a visible presence at a Web3 event.
    XRP holders, builders and creators hosted a community night event at the ongoing ETHDenver event, one that has attracted the attention of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse on X.

    The ETHDenver event marks a Web3 BUIDLathon and Innovation Festival convening over 25,000 builders and creators in the crypto industry, scheduled from Feb. 18 to 21, 2026.

    Reacting to an X user's post about the XRP community night Denver gathering, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse tweeted: "love to see it."

    Speaking about the XRP community night Denver gathering, RippleX describes it as a "great evening with the community" while appreciating everyone who joined the event.

    Earlier this month, Ripple hosted a successful XRP community day event that convened builders, creators and partners in the XRP Ledger ecosystem.

    A third stablecoin yield meeting took place at the White House this week with a small group representing crypto and banks attending, with Ripple represented at the event by its chief legal officer, Stuart Alderoty.

    Ripple and XRPL news

    In recent news, SBI Ripple Asia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on a technical support partnership with Asia Web3 Alliance Japan. This partnership will establish a framework in which SBI Ripple Asia will provide technical support to startups and businesses aiming to implement financial services using blockchain technology in society.

    The XRP Ledger repository key has been updated ahead of a fix release. According to a recent notice on the XRPL blog, Ripple has rotated the GPG key used to sign rippled packages. Users are urged to download to prevent issues upgrading in the future, as automatic upgrades might not work until they have trusted the new key.

    XRP Ledger users should add Ripple's package-signing GPG key and then verify the fingerprint of the newly-added key.

    The XRPL Foundation stated that a fix is underway for the batch amendment bug and is undergoing additional validation before being included in a new XRP software update. It is currently preparing a release to formally deprecate the current batch amendments.

