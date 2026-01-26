XRP Comes Third on Massive Crypto Outflow Map After Bitcoin: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A recent report published by the CoinShares asset management fund reveals that over the past week, crypto has absorbed a harsh blow, with nearly $2 billion in investments.

Bitcoin, including spot BTC ETFs, was the leading loser last week, according to the report, as it lost $1.089 billion. XRP came in third on the list of the cryptos that faced the hardest blow. However, the document.

Close to $2 billion withdrawn from crypto in one week

CoinShares reported that last week, crypto asset investment products registered the largest outflow since mid-November last year. In total, the withdrawals came to approximately $1.73 billion. Bitcoin outflows were the largest, of course, at $1.09 billion. That was a single-day outflow.

Ethereum came second on this list, with $630 million outflows. It was followed by XRP. Investment products based on this cryptocurrency lost $18.2 million. In total, the outflows constituted $1.732 billion.

However, unlike BTC, ETH or XRP, Solana welcomed inflows of around $17.1 million. Litecoin and Chainlink absorbed $0.5 million and $3.8 million, respectively.

Peter Brandt spots another sell signal for Bitcoin

Skilled commodity trader Peter Brandt has spotted another sell signal on a Bitcoin chart. He pointed out that it emerged as a bear channel completed. Brandt believes that the BTC price has to get back above the $93,000 level in order to negate the losses it has faced so far.

Bitcoin lost almost 5.3% since Friday, falling from $91,150 to the $86,400 zone. Since Monday, Jan. 19, the decline has comprised approximately 7.37% as BTC declined from $93,265.

By now, the leading cryptocurrency has recovered a little and is trading at $87,736 per coin.

Yet another sell signal in Bitcoin as a bear channel has been completed. Remember that charts can always morph. Price needs to reclaim $93k to negate $BTC pic.twitter.com/cD5PrUIkTr — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) January 25, 2026

Bitcoin Omegacycle coming: Samson Mow

Bitcoin bull and JAN3 CEO Samson Mow, took to X yesterday to share his thoughts on the direction he expects Bitcoin to take in the near future. Mow stated that last year, “two popular myths were shattered.”

The first myth was about Bitcoin's four-year cycle. Samson referred to it as an illusion, saying that “An Omegacycle is in the cards.” The second myth dispelled by Mow was that “Bitcoin is too big to see a 10x” price surge.

The most bullish things for #Bitcoin happened in the last year: two popular myths were shattered.



1️⃣ The 4-year cycle. The illusion is over. An Omegacycle is in the cards.

2️⃣ Bitcoin is too big to see a 10x. Gold saw almost 2x. Silver 3.4x.



Now we just wait patiently. 🚀 — Samson Mow (@Excellion) January 25, 2026

What is necessary to do now, he said, is “just wait patiently.”