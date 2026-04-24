XRP Awaits Key Updates, What's Coming Ahead

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XRP currently awaits key upgrades as 2026 progresses. In a recent tweet, Vet, an XRP Ledger validator, highlights a number of upgrades currently up for voting, including the lending protocol.

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XRPL version 3.1.0 introduced Single Asset Vaults and the Lending Protocol in January, which are currently up for voting.

Looking over the current XRP amendments up for voting: Lending Protocol !



What's up for voting and what changed?



Very active testing, new phase of security in XRP developments already yielding great results, upcoming XRP 3.2.0 version, Attackathons and Bug Bounties! pic.twitter.com/Wwq4wtzPf9 — Vet (@Vet_X0) April 23, 2026

Single Asset Vaults, as the name implies, add vaults that pool a single asset for use with the Lending Protocol. The Lending Protocol adds the ability to create loans on the XRP Ledger. Loan brokers will be able to create fixed-term, uncollateralized loans using the pooled funds from a Single Asset Vault.

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Currently up for voting is the "fixXChainRewardRounding" amendment, which ensures that reward shares for cross-chain transactions are always rounded down and preserves the original intended behavior.

Without this amendment, the XChainBridge amendment, which is currently up for voting, might have an incompatibility with the "fixUniversalNumber" amendment.

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What's happening?

In his tweet, the XRP Ledger validator highlighted a new phase of security in XRP developments already yielding great results, the upcoming XRP 3.2.0 version, attackathons and bug bounties.

Last month, Ripple announced it was taking a more proactive, AI-driven approach to strengthening XRPL security. This will include AI-assisted testing across the development lifecycle, a dedicated red team, and higher standards for how changes are evaluated before they go live.

At April's start, Denis Angell, XRP Ledger software engineer, revealed excitement for the XRP Ledger core development aside from new features or AI. XRPL core developers remain hard at work rebuilding the fundamentals of the repository, touching areas including telemetry, nomenclature, type safety, refactor, logging and documentation.

A feature-unlock audit contest covering several areas of upcoming XRPL functionality is currently ongoing and will end on April 27, 2026. The areas of XRPL's protocol roadmap covered include batch transactions, permission delegation, MPT DEX, confidential transfers for MPT, sponsored fees and reserves.

This week, Ripple introduced a multi-phase roadmap to prepare the XRP Ledger for a post-quantum future, aiming for full readiness by 2028.