    Original U.Today article

    XLM Price Prediction for January 10

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect a price blast from Stellar (XLM)?
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 16:08
    The rates of some coins are bouncing off today, according to CoinStats.

    XLM/USD

    The rate of XLM has risen by 1.26% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XLM is trading near the local resistance of $0.4097. If its breakout occurs, there is a chance to see a blast to the $0.42 area by tomorrow.

    On the longer time frame, the accumulated energy is still not enough for an upward move even if the daily bar closes around the current prices.

    In this case, sideways trading around the $0.40 mark is the more likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of XLM is within the previous weekly candle, which means none of the sides is dominating. Thus, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves any time soon.

    XLM is trading at $0.4047 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

