XLM Price Prediction for January 10

The rate of XLM has risen by 1.26% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of XLM is trading near the local resistance of $0.4097. If its breakout occurs, there is a chance to see a blast to the $0.42 area by tomorrow.

On the longer time frame, the accumulated energy is still not enough for an upward move even if the daily bar closes around the current prices.

In this case, sideways trading around the $0.40 mark is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XLM is within the previous weekly candle, which means none of the sides is dominating. Thus, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves any time soon.

XLM is trading at $0.4047 at press time.