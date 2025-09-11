Advertisement
    XBO Ventures Backs Rapyd $500 Million Series F Fundraising: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 12:52
    With its $25 million check, XBO Ventures gets exposure to Rapyd's suite of paytech infrastructure
    Cover image via u.today
    XBO Ventures, an investing and VC unit of XBO.com cryptocurrency exchange platform, has shared the details of its recent participation in the Series F round for Rapyd fintech innovator. With fresh funds secured, Rapyd targets new frontiers in the stablecoin and DeFi spaces.

    XBO Ventures invests $25 million in Rapyd, pushes Series F total to $500 million

    XBO Ventures, the investment arm of XBO.com, has invested $25  million in the half-billion Series F financing round of Rapyd, a global fintech platform enabling cross-border payments and financial services. 

    The investment provides XBO Ventures and its portfolio companies with priority access to Rapyd’s global suite of fintech and payments infrastructure, allowing XBO Ventures to integrate advanced financial solutions at scale.

    Target Global, BlackRock Funds, General Catalyst, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Altimeter Capital, Whale Rock Capital, Dragoneer, Latitude, Durable Capital Partners, Tal Capital, Avid Ventures and Spark Capital, along with others, also backed Rapyd in its recent fundraising campaign.

    Lior Aizik, cofounder and COO at XBO.com, explained the paramount importance of this participation for XBO Ventures and global fintech scene:

    Our investment allows us to offer our clients a direct and accelerated path into one of the most advanced fintech ecosystems in the world. Integrating first-rate fintech infrastructure into Web3 projects allows us and all our partners to provide reliable and straightforward payment solutions to users, solving a recurring issue in the crypto space.

    This strategic $25 million investment strengthens XBO Ventures’ position in the financial technology space and aligns with its mission to support infrastructure-driven solutions in the digital economy. Rapyd’s infrastructure is used by businesses around the world to accept, send and manage payments in multiple currencies and payment methods. 

    With new funds raised, Rapyd doubles down on stablecoin payments and DeFis

    XBO Venture hopes to leverage the investment to accelerate access to embedded finance and payment solutions for crypto-native companies and startups seeking to expand their global reach. 

    Rapyd is also preparing to launch additional developments in the Web3 space, offering capabilities that create new use cases across cross-border payments, DeFi applications and embedded finance.

    The partnership with Rapyd is one of several major initiatives aimed at building a next-generation financial platform rooted in accessibility, security and speed.

    #Rapyd #XBO
