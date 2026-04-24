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    "Wiring Features"? Shytoshi Kusama Sparks Buzz Among SHIB Holders

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 24/04/2026 - 10:36
    SHIB community watches closely as Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama drops subtle hint on X.
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    "Wiring Features"? Shytoshi Kusama Sparks Buzz Among SHIB Holders
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    Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama continues to stay active on X after ending a nearly two-week silence.

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    In one of the changes, Kusama updated his X location to "wiring features," which previously read "Ready to reveal what's next."

    As reported, the Shiba Inu lead ambassador resumed activity on X after 13 days of silence. He also changed his X bio and location to "Ready to reveal what's next." As it stands, his bio remains unchanged while his X location shows the new change.

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    In an earlier tweet, Kusama hinted at Saturday as a new date for his discussion with the community. The discussion (from his prior indications) will delve into spiritual mysteries and share insights on tech.

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    With the recent update in his X location to "wiring features," the Shiba Inu community remains on the lookout, as Kusama has in the past given subtle hints about upcoming developments through his X location and bio.

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    Kusama previously indicated his period of silence meant he was busy working on something and revealed work on a new AI application focused on relationships.

    The location change to "wiring features" sparks speculation about technical updates or incoming developments, but the specific context remains unknown.

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    SHIB price action

    The broader crypto market saw profit-taking after yesterday's rise, which weighed on Shiba Inu's ability to sustain gains.

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    SHIB moved higher on Wednesday, marking four straight days of increases, before seeing mild profit-taking. At the time of writing, SHIB was still retaining some of its gains, up 1.5% in the last 24 hours to $0.000006144.

    Shiba Inu tested the $0.00000629 level on April 22 before slipping back toward $0.0000061. The move failed to sustain above the said resistance, with selling pressure increasing toward the day's close.

    A sustained break of the $0.00000629 level will be watched for SHIB to maintain positive momentum. This positive outlook will hold if Shiba Inu continues to stay above the daily MA 50 at $0.0000059. In this case, Shiba Inu might eye $0.0000076 next, ahead of $0.000008, or consolidate a little while longer.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shytoshi Kusama
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