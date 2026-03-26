AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Willy Woo Updates Bitcoin Outlook: Why Bearish Trend Could Persist Through Spring

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 26/03/2026 - 9:27
    Willy Woo shares a cautious Bitcoin prediction for Q2, 2026, citing several weeks of "bear market pain" ahead.
    Advertisement
    Willy Woo Updates Bitcoin Outlook: Why Bearish Trend Could Persist Through Spring
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Well-known analyst Willy Woo stated that the Bitcoin market has entered a phase of deep consolidation that will last for at least several more weeks. According to Woo, the key barrier right now is the short-term holder price (STH price), which is located at the $84,000 level and is declining daily. Until BTC breaks this mark, expecting growth is pointless.

    Advertisement

    Why short-term holders matter most for Bitcoin right now

    It all comes down to market psychology and the so-called “break-even point.” Short-term holders (STH) are the most nervous category of investors — those who have held coins for less than 155 days. 

    In on-chain analytics, the position of the price relative to the STH price is a watershed between bull and bear markets: 

    HOT Stories
    Schiff Claims Banking Lobby Crushed Crypto XRP Needs This Breakout for $2 Run, Bitcoin (BTC) Trendline Shows Price's Future, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hunts for 100 EMA: Crypto Market Review
    • Price above STH: New money is making profits, optimism dominates the market and speculators are ready to buy on pullbacks. 
    • Price below STH, as now: New money is losing. 

    The market perceives any local rise as an opportunity to “get out,” rather than as the start of a rally. Willy Woo notes that the $84,000 level for Bitcoin is crawling downward every day. This is a bad sign. It means that older short-term holders are locking in losses and exiting, while their place is taken by new buyers at lower prices.

    Advertisement

    The market is redistributing, but there is no impulse for growth because every new buyer is also ready to close at “break-even” at the slightest noise.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/26/2026 - 00:01
    XRP Needs This Breakout for $2 Run, Bitcoin (BTC) Trendline Shows Price's Future, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hunts for 100 EMA: Crypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement

    The BTC price is trading around $70,100, trying to hold psychological support. Investors are reducing high-leverage positions, fearing a sharp move downward after a false rise toward $80,000. 

    Large players are not rushing to buy right now, waiting for the price to finally find a bottom. The coming weeks will be decisive for determining the trend for the entire spring of 2026.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Willy Woo
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 26, 2026 - 9:04
    XRP Might Drop Below $1: Bullish Pattern Invalidated, Risks Rising
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 26, 2026 - 8:28
    Hashdex Nasdaq ETF Exposes Investors to XRP, Solana and Cardano
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 26, 2026 - 9:27
    Willy Woo Updates Bitcoin Outlook: Why Bearish Trend Could Persist Through Spring
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 26, 2026 - 9:04
    XRP Might Drop Below $1: Bullish Pattern Invalidated, Risks Rising
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 26, 2026 - 8:28
    Hashdex Nasdaq ETF Exposes Investors to XRP, Solana and Cardano
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all