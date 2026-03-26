Willy Woo Updates Bitcoin Outlook: Why Bearish Trend Could Persist Through Spring

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Well-known analyst Willy Woo stated that the Bitcoin market has entered a phase of deep consolidation that will last for at least several more weeks. According to Woo, the key barrier right now is the short-term holder price (STH price), which is located at the $84,000 level and is declining daily. Until BTC breaks this mark, expecting growth is pointless.

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Why short-term holders matter most for Bitcoin right now

It all comes down to market psychology and the so-called “break-even point.” Short-term holders (STH) are the most nervous category of investors — those who have held coins for less than 155 days.

In on-chain analytics, the position of the price relative to the STH price is a watershed between bull and bear markets:

Price above STH: New money is making profits, optimism dominates the market and speculators are ready to buy on pullbacks.

Price below STH, as now: New money is losing.

The market perceives any local rise as an opportunity to “get out,” rather than as the start of a rally. Willy Woo notes that the $84,000 level for Bitcoin is crawling downward every day. This is a bad sign. It means that older short-term holders are locking in losses and exiting, while their place is taken by new buyers at lower prices.

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I’d agree with this picture with the rejection at STH price which is 84k and dropping each day. Still weeks more in this mid bear consolidation. — Willy Woo (@willywoo) March 26, 2026

The market is redistributing, but there is no impulse for growth because every new buyer is also ready to close at “break-even” at the slightest noise.

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The BTC price is trading around $70,100, trying to hold psychological support. Investors are reducing high-leverage positions, fearing a sharp move downward after a false rise toward $80,000.

Large players are not rushing to buy right now, waiting for the price to finally find a bottom. The coming weeks will be decisive for determining the trend for the entire spring of 2026.