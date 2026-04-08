Will Quantum Computing Kill Bitcoin? Novogratz Doesn't Think So

During a recent episode of the "All Things Markets" podcast, co-hosts Anthony Scaramucci and Mike Novogratz tackled the looming quantum threat.

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Scaramucci noted the alarming Google findings, but quickly pointed out that heavyweights like Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor are already "on the case."

For Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, the technology itself isn't the primary hurdle; the real challenge lies in network governance.

"The real case is convincing the Bitcoin core developers that here's the path and we all should go on it because it's existential for Bitcoin," Novogratz explained. "I think it'll happen. I'm glad these guys are all on the case."

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A fully realized quantum computer capable of running algorithms to break current cryptographic standards would theoretically expose all existing Bitcoin wallets, but Novogratz dismissed the panic as premature.

The Bitcoin network is entirely software-based and can be upgraded via community consensus long before quantum hardware reaches that critical threshold.

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"I think in some ways this helps Bitcoin," Novogratz said. "Like, people aren't stupid, right? You're going to have quantum-resistant changes made to the code as this comes. And so, I think there's more hoopla around this than need be."

Developers and the billions of dollars in institutional capital currently backing the network would not simply let a quantum computer destroy the blockchain, according to Novogratz.

"It would be the most nihilistic thing on the planet to say we're not changing the code," he stated. "And so, I think they'll change the code."

Bitcoin’s liquidity crisis is over

Novogratz has noted that Bitcoin is currently stuck in a low-volume holding pattern between buyers and sellers.

However, he emphasized that the massive drop to $60,000 flushed out the market's weak hands in what he called a "liquidity puke."

Novogratz remains highly optimistic about institutional adoption from giants like Morgan Stanley and BlackRock's Larry Fink. The asset class currently feels less exciting, but it is putting in strong indications of a bottom. "If it can get through 80 [thousand], then you're going to see me go like this," he said, flexing for the camera. "Double muscles, big smile."