    Weiss Crypto: Bitcoin to Leave Gold in the Dust

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 26/01/2026 - 20:43
    According to Weiss, once the crypto market finds its footing, the long-term trend will resume, sending the ratio to new record lows and leaving gold "in the dust" once again.
    Weiss Crypto: Bitcoin to Leave Gold in the Dust
    Investors are panicking over Bitcoin's recent slump and gold's surge to record highs, but Raoul Pal and Weiss Crypto have issued a joint reminder to the market: zoom out.

    They argue that the reversal is statistically insignificant compared to the decade-long trend of Bitcoin dominance.

    Gold's collapse 

    The chart shared by Pal shows a catastrophic, decade-long collapse. Because gold is the numerator and Bitcoin is the denominator, the falling line indicates that gold has lost nearly  all of its value when measured against Bitcoin.

    Weiss Crypto: Bitcoin to Leave Gold in the Dust
    The chart marks a cycle low of 0.0265 in 2025. This represents the moment of maximum Bitcoin strength, where it took the smallest amount of Bitcoin in history to buy an ounce of gold.

    To the far right of the chart, there is a sharp vertical uptick. This represents the current market moment.

    Visually, this "massive" current rally for Gold is barely a blip on the long-term chart. It appears as a minor corrective bounce in a massive secular downtrend.

    "Gold will be left in the dust"

    Weiss Crypto doubled down on Pal’s thesis, attributing Gold's recent "win" solely to Bitcoin's temporary weakness rather than Gold's inherent strength.

    "The only reason gold outperformed $BTC is that it [Bitcoin] had its weakest bull market in history," Weiss Crypto stated.

    Once the crypto market finds its footing , the firm predicts the long-term trend on the chart will resume, sending the ratio back to new lows and leaving gold "in the dust."

