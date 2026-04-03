AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Vitalik Buterin Not Biggest Individual Holder of Ethereum, New Data Shows

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 3/04/2026 - 13:16
    Richest individual holder of Ethereum revealed by Arkham.
    Advertisement
    Vitalik Buterin Not Biggest Individual Holder of Ethereum, New Data Shows
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Arkham Intelligence, a blockchain analytics platform, has revealed the biggest individual holder of Ethereum (ETH). Contrary to popular claims, new data from Arkham shows that Vitalik Buterin is not the largest individual ETH holder.

    Advertisement

    Biggest Ethereum holder in 2026

    Arkham used its platform to scan blockchain data, label entities and rank who controls the largest amounts of ETH in 2026.

    The platform shared the results of its research in a new article. Currently, the ETH2 Beacon Deposit Contract holds the most ETH of any wallet address, with over 82 million ETH, worth about $169 billion.

    This massive stash is not owned by one person or company but is a collective staking from thousands of validators. It is the backbone of Ethereum's security. Thus, a huge portion of ETH is intentionally locked up here rather than openly traded.

    In the individual category, Ethereum presale investor Rain Lohmus owns the most ETH among all holders. 

    Technically, Lohmus holds 250,000 ETH, valued at roughly $530 million, held in a wallet. However, he lost access to the private keys of his wallets long ago, so it is effectively inaccessible.

    Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin comes next as the second biggest individual holder of ETH. He holds roughly 224,000 ETH, valued at approximately $480 million. Thus, the largest known individual holder of accessible ETH is Buterin.

    Corporate ETH holders

    In the new article, Arkham also shared the details of the top ETH-holding corporate entities. Recently, institutional investors have surged to the top rankings among ETH holders, following the rise in the popularity of Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 04/03/2026 - 12:04
    Midnight (NIGHT) Token Picks up Pace: 300% Volume Increase in Seven Days
    ByArman Shirinyan

    They provide various services to clients, such as the buying and selling of ETH, staking services and more.

    As disclosed in the Arkham report, Bitmine is the biggest ETH corporate holder. Bitmine, led by Chairman Tom Lee, has declared holdings of nearly 4.7 million ETH, worth roughly $10 billion today.

    Its ETH holdings include a substantial portion that the company actively stakes through its own validator network. So far, Bitmine has staked more than 50% of its ETH reserves. This aligns with its vision to accumulate a total of 5% of the Ethereum supply.

    The next largest corporate Ethereum entity is BlackRock, which holds over three million ETH. BlackRock provides investment trusts that actively track the price of various crypto assets.

    Currently, the firm offers the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA), for which it buys and holds ETH.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 6:47
    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 4, 2026 - 20:55
    Shiba Inu OI Falls 6% as Price Fails to Recover
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Announces USD1 Launchpool Event with 1,500,000 WLFI Prize Pool
    ADI Chain Announces ADI Predictstreet as the Official Prediction Market Partner of The FIFA World Cup 2026™, Marking the Launch of Its First Consumer-Facing Ecosystem Project
    Encrypt Is Coming to Solana to Power Encrypted Capital Markets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 6:47
    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History
    Solana News Anatoly Yakovenko
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 4, 2026 - 20:55
    Shiba Inu OI Falls 6% as Price Fails to Recover
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) News Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction Coinbase
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 4, 2026 - 15:24
    'Doge Not Concerned With the Bear': Dogecoin Team Reacts to Market Lull
    Dogecoin News Dogecoin
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all