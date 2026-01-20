U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu bulls Buying the Dip, XRP Price Eyes Death Cross, CZ Calls NYSE Move 'Bullish for Crypto'

Advertisement

Shiba Inu's 7% drop sparks aggressive dip-buying instead of panic

Despite a rapid price drop, Shiba Inu is showing recovery potential that might be a green light for investors.

7% drop. SHIB briefly broke below short-term support during a sharp sell-off that triggered stop losses.

Shiba Inu's most recent 7% decline initially appears to be a continuation of the company's overall downward trend. SHIB was momentarily forced below short-term support as the price rapidly declined and triggered stops. However, the market's immediate response to that move is far more significant than the decline itself, and it was objectively positive.

Rather, it bounced almost immediately, creating a long lower wick on the daily candle. Typically, that type of candlestick structure indicates aggressive dip-buying, as opposed to panic-sales. Sellers lowered the price, but buyers quickly took advantage of the liquidity. Those drops grind lower in weak markets rather than rising.

Bullish activity. Even without a confirmed trend reversal, the rejection of lower prices shows that liquidity remains active and buyers are still willing to step in. Advertisement

The bounce indicates that liquidity is still available and in use. This is significant because SHIB has been trading under a number of declining moving averages, and there is strong bearish sentiment. Even in the absence of a verified trend reversal, a strong rejection of lower prices indicates that market participants are still prepared to intervene. It is obvious that buyers have stayed in the building.

XRP flashes death cross days after golden cross, price slips nearly 4%

XRP just registered a new death cross setup despite the uptick in trading volume.

Trend reversal. XRP has reversed course, printing a death cross on the technical chart.

About 48 hours after confirming its first golden cross of 2026, XRP has posted a reversal, with a death cross emerging on the technical chart. This has triggered a more than 3.95% price drop in the value of the coin within the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

CoinMarketCap data shows that although XRP’s trading volume is in the green, the technical chart shows a death cross. This signal has created massive selling pressure. Notably, a death cross occurs when a short-term moving average crosses below a longer-term average.

XRP’s death cross places the coin within a tight range of $1.97 and $2.06. This suggests that XRP might struggle to break above this range in the short term, except a bullish catalyst triggers a change.

NYSE plans 24/7 blockchain-based venue for tokenized securities

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is moving beyond the "experimental" phase of blockchain.

24/7 trading. The New York Stock Exchange has announced plans to launch a fully independent trading venue dedicated to tokenized securities, running in parallel with its traditional exchange.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has announced plans to launch a fully independent trading venue for tokenized securities.The announcement has drawn some praise from crypto heavyweight Changpeng Zhao (CZ). In a recent social media post, the former Binance CEO has labeled the move as "bullish for crypto and crypto exchanges."

The NYSE is building a parallel stock market that will run on blockchain rails. As explained by fintech analyst Simon Taylor, the NYSE has chosen to operate two distinct venues in parallel. The new digital venue will operate 24/7 and feature instant settlement with the help of stablecoins.

"Think about what this means: NYSE will run two exchanges. The old one: 9:30-4:00 EST, T+1 settlement, bank wires. The new one: 24/7, instant settlement, stablecoin rails. They're not choosing between traditional and digital," he said.