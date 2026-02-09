U.Today Crypto Digest: Key Shiba Inu (SHIB) Metric Says Demand Is Back, Big XRP Reveal Expected This Week, Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 7,132% Bullish Liquidation Imbalance

Advertisement

Shiba Inu exchange flows flip bullish as price rebounds

SHIB exchange netflow has turned extremely bullish as the leading meme token sees returning interest from investors.

Demand spike. After several days of persistent bearish signals, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing renewed demand as price action stages a sharp recovery.

After multiple days of flashing consistent bearish signals, the Shiba Inu exchange flow is finally seeing demand return to the market as the price makes a massive comeback.

Following the recent volatility faced with the broad crypto market that saw leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and meme coins like Shiba Inu, plunge significantly in their trading prices, the market has finally regained momentum as Shiba Inu has made a huge comeback in its trading price.

Institutional demand. SHIB’s price surge is being reinforced by strong buying interest from both retail and institutional participants.

The massive increase in the Shiba Inu price has been accompanied with strong demand from retail and institutional investors as the asset’s exchange movements show that traders are more willing to buy the assets than dump them.

Advertisement

As of Saturday, Feb. 7, data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant shows that Shiba Inu’s netflow across all supported cryptocurrency exchanges is currently sitting at -212,479,300,000 SHIB.

Thus, this suggests that investors have regained interest and optimism for SHIB and they are willing to buy more assets as broader sentiment turns bullish.

XRP Community Day 2026 set to spotlight major XRPL upgrades

Big week arrives with XRP community set to gain insights on what's ahead in 2026.

Advertisement

XRP Community Day. XRP Ledger validator Vet is signaling a pivotal week ahead for the XRP community with XRP Community Day 2026.

Vet, an XRP Ledger validator, signals a big week ahead for the XRP community. On February 11 and 12, XRP holders, builders, institutions, and Ripple leaders will come together for XRP Community Day 2026, a global, virtual event that will celebrate XRP's increasing utility, adoption, and real-world impact as well as the broader XRPL ecosystem.

Three live X Spaces are set to be hosted by Ripple, covering EMEA, Americas, and APAC regions. February 11 is specifically for EMEA & Americas ,while February 12 will host the APAC region. At the "XRP Features: What’s Live and What’s Next" segment of the event, Vet teases what to expect.

Growing XRP adoption. The event will bring together XRP holders, developers, institutions, and Ripple leadership.

According to Vet, the session will dig into key pillars to step up XRP adoption from programmability (smart extension, contracts), ZKP for privacy and scalability, to compliance building blocks, including permissioned Domain/DEX and everything in between.

The XRP Ledger feature-focused session will see Ayo Akinyele, Head of Engineering at RippleX, Jasmine Cooper, RippleX Head of Product, RippleX Engineer Mayukha Vadari, and XRP community members Vet and Krippenreiter discuss what's next for XRP. The segment will also sharethe latest updates on the XRP Ledger.

Bitcoin sees aggressive short liquidations

Bitcoin just posted a massive 7,132% liquidation imbalance as shorts are left exposed in a $59 million wipeout in just four hours.

BTC bears take over. Bitcoin shorts made up $102.44 million of $120.19 million in total liquidations, highlighting heavy bearish mispositioning.

Bitcoin's latest liquidation data by CoinGlass reveals an aggressive short wipeout that may hint at a major turning point. In just four hours, $59.11 million in short positions were liquidated compared to only $828,780 in longs, creating a 7,132% imbalance.

BTC demand. Sustained upside will depend on whether real spot demand steps in to replace this temporary, liquidation-driven buying pressure.

Considering that, over 24 hours, shorts accounted for $102.44 million out of $120.19 million total liquidations, the data suggests aggressive mispositioning into local weakness. While such imbalances often precede bounce attempts, the hope of any sustainable upside depends on whether organic demand replaces the forced buy pressure by short sellers.