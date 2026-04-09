Treasury Secretary Bessent Urges Congress To Pass Major Crypto Bill

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U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has thrown his political weight behind a massive overhaul of the country's cryptocurrency market structure.

In a new op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal, Bessent argued that the immediate passage of the Clarity Act is an absolute national priority.

He has warned lawmakers that the United States risks surrendering its status as the world's financial center if it hesitates on digital asset regulation.

"Senate floor time is scarce, and now is the time to act," Bessent urged, framing the legislation as a matter of global dominance. "Economic security is national security."

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A need for CLARITY

Bessent warned that the broader regulatory environment remains disastrously unclear despite the passage of the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act.

Bessent has argued that the Clarity Act is the "necessary next step" to fully realize the promise of the Genius Act.

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Congress would be able to finally determine when a digital asset is a security (or not). It would also create a workable registration pathway for trading platforms. Moreover, investors would be able to benefit from the implementation of vital safeguards.

The current state of the Clarity Act

The Clarity Act appears to be hurdling toward the finish line with massive bipartisan momentum.

Representative French Hill recently described the legislation as "unstoppable," noting that key Democratic leaders have locked in their support. Lawmakers are currently racing to push the bill through either during the lame-duck session or early next year.

Traditional financial institutions previously expressed fears that allowing crypto platforms to offer competitive yields on stablecoins would trigger massive "deposit flight" away from traditional bank lending. However, a newly released report by the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) has put those fears to rest. The CEA concluded that prohibiting stablecoin yields "would do very little to protect bank lending, while forgoing the consumer benefits of competitive returns."

As reported by U.Today, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal recently expressed optimism during a Fox Business appearance, stating the parties are now "very close to a deal."