Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Top XRP Trader Thinks Market 'Poised' to Go up Unless This Happens

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 8/09/2025 - 16:01
    Market "poised to go up," predicts top XRP trader, but one risk could stop it
    Advertisement
    Top XRP Trader Thinks Market 'Poised' to Go up Unless This Happens
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    and iWhen "DonAlt" speaks, the market tends to listen, and for good reason. More than a year ago, he said XRP would go up from below $0.70, and he was right. The token went on a 700% historic rally.

    Advertisement

    Now the trader is looking at the bigger picture, not just one coin, and in his opinion the whole market is going to go up. Unless — and it is a big unless — something happens in the U.S. economy.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/08/2025 - 14:38
    +300,000,000 XRP? Enormous Exchange Injection
    ByArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Top XRP Trader Thinks Market 'Poised' to Go up Unless This Happens
    Ripple Makes Big 5-Year Tokenization Prediction, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout You Won't Want to Miss, XRP Price Surprise Trigger Revealed: Crypto News Digest
    Next 15 Years: Major Crypto Money Forecast Shared by Ex-Coinbase’s Nick Tomaino
    Bitcoins Being Stolen from Old Wallets with Quantum Tech, Former Wall Street Trader Claims

    The timing of his comments is in one of the strangest periods we have had recently. For the first time in over 10 years, PPI inflation is set to be known before CPI inflation. The latest jobs report shows just how fragile things are right now. 

    Advertisement

    The payroll growth was expected to be around 75,000 but ended up being less than 22,000. June's figures were revised so much that what looked like a gain turned out to be a net loss of 13,000. 

    All this creates a stagflation backdrop — a situation in which prices keep climbing while the economy cools down. Then businesses have to deal with higher costs because demand is down, which leads to weaker earnings, softer guidance and thinner equity valuations. 

    "Keep it broken"

    Investors may react with their usual "bad news is good news" burst, hoping weak data might unlock easier policy, but that optimism will be quickly replaced by a more serious view.

    There are some bright spots, like Broadcom's earnings, but elsewhere things are not looking so good. Nvidia has already fallen by almost 10% since late August, small caps are struggling and there is not much risk appetite. 

    DonAlt's message is straightforward: the market can rise, but only if the U.S. avoids doing something it cannot fix quickly.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 8, 2025 - 15:55
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 8
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Sep 8, 2025 - 15:47
    Stellar (XLM) Golden Cross? Not Most Impressive Bull Switch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster’s Next Era Begins: Airdrop Points Stage 2 Live, TGE Countdown Begins
    CFO StraTech 2025 Dubai, UAE September 18, 2025
    Nigerian entrepreneurs are the architects of the digital future says Lagos State Deputy Governor as GITEX NIGERIA champions national & regional startup ecosystems
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 8, 2025 - 16:01
    Top XRP Trader Thinks Market 'Poised' to Go up Unless This Happens
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 8, 2025 - 15:55
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 8
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 8, 2025 - 15:47
    Stellar (XLM) Golden Cross? Not Most Impressive Bull Switch
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all